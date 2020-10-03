September 11th, Patriots Day remembered at Fort Irwin

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Fort Irwin leadership, the Directorate of Emergency Services, soldiers and the community remembered the fallen of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a convoy across the installation on Sept. 11.

The remarks, moment of silence and convoy were livestreamed on Fort Irwin’s Garrison Facebook page. All community members were invited to reflect on the loss of 343 firefighters and emergency personnel, 60 law enforcement officers, 125 Pentagon staff, 2,753 civilians and more than 7,000 U.S. Military personnel who died on and after Sept. 11, 2001.

Following the convoy, FDNY Ladder #152 remained on display at the Blue Track for community members to view. New York City Fire Department ladder truck #152 was one of the ladder trucks that responded to Ground Zero after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center, and one of three remaining intact today.