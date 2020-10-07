EEO recognizes hospital security guard

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin’s Equal Employment Opportunity Office presented a coin to Rudolfo Carbajal at Weed Army Community Hospital on Sept. 16.

Carbajal is a security guard at the hospital who caught the attention of Monique Jennings, the installation’s EEO director.

“Mr. Rudolfo Carbajal understands the importance of simple kindness and respect in customer service,” Jennings said. “Mr. Carbajal understands the Diversity and Inclusion initiative and has an appreciation for it and for people in general.”

During a recent walk-through, Jennings said Carbajal spoke openly about how dignity and respect are sometimes taken for granted and how common courtesies can go a long way. She said he demonstrated this with his attitude, service, and commitment in a simple day of escorting personnel in the hospital.

Jennings said during the meeting, Carbajal was friendly and professional

“In a random conversation, ‘Rudy’ mentioned some of the diversity and inclusion initiatives with a couple of listening sessions conducted,” Jennings said. “He said they were helpful and I could tell that he understood the initiative and has an appreciation for it and for people in general.”

Jennings said Carbajal went above and beyond, exemplifying dignity and respect in what may appear to be a menial task, but said he represented well with a great attitude.

The coin EEO presented to Carbajal was just one way their office wanted to promote and encourage a healthy working culture.

“He represented well and exemplified the way to promote and encourage a healthy working culture,” Jennings said. “Being kind is free, but can go a long way.”