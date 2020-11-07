The Villages hosts Festival of Frights

Thirty-eight families participated in the Villages at Fort Irwin’s annual Festival of Frights Halloween decorating contest.
Judging and voting occurred from Oct. 22 – Oct. 25 and prizes included $500 for first place, $350 for second place, $200 for third place and five runners up received $50.
Judges were residents of the Villages and nearly 500 votes were cast over the four days. Everyone was provided a map with a list of participants and routes and everyone got to join in on the fun of viewing the displays.
Congratulations to the winners:
1st Place: The Ryea Family (Old pirate ship display)
2nd Place: William Holcomb (Castlewood Manor display)
3rd Place: Jason Hale (“Death by ACFT” display)
Runners Up:
1. Kristina Huffman
2. Chris Bartee
3. Erica Garcia
4. Melissa Fryer and Kris Edson
5. Francheska Doss