High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – December 2020

Welcome to the December 2020 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin.

Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device. https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/drjz/

Lesperance: “Now is definitely not the time to become complacent”: page 1

NTC hosts Fort Bliss unit for Rotation 21-02: page 2

Dog Park Grand Re-opening: page 3

Return of Brevet Promotions: page 4

December Post Events, including Holiday meals and worship: page 4

Weed Army Community Hospital’s Soldier of the Year : page 8

Nov. Town Hall meeting: page 9

All this and much more news serving the Fort Irwin community, in this month's issue of High Desert Warrior – the only digital publication serving Fort Irwin and the NTC!

