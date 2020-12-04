High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – December 2020

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication.
Welcome to the December 2020 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin.
Click on the link below for a full digital copy of High Desert Warrior, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.
Lesperance: “Now is definitely not the time to become complacent”: page 1
NTC hosts Fort Bliss unit for Rotation 21-02: page 2
Dog Park Grand Re-opening: page 3
Return of Brevet Promotions: page 4
December Post Events, including Holiday meals and worship: page 4
Nov. Town Hall meeting: page 9
