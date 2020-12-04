Safe gathering for Thanksgiving meal on post

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The youngest and oldest soldiers at the National Training Center and Fort Irwin joined the Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance and Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice during a ceremonial cake cutting before serving a traditional Thanksgiving feast on Nov. 25.

The youngest soldier was Josie Forhand and eldest was the post chaplain, Lt. Col. Daniel Oh.

Before the cake cutting, Lesperance thanked the soldiers, families, civilians and contractors of the NTC.

“I know some things have been different this year and we have had to make some hard choices,” Lesperance said. “But I want to let the entire installation know that I appreciate all our contractors and civilian work force that work so hard to allow us to continue to serve our nation. I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving.”

Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin, MEDDAC Commander, Col. Nancy Parson and leaders from across the installation participated in serving soldiers the traditional meal, which included a spread of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, greens, rolls and several deserts.

All installation dining facilities provided traditional meals for the fall holiday.