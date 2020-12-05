NTC hosts Fort Bliss unit for Rotation 21-02, Texas Congresswoman observes training

Advertisement

NATIONAL TRAINING CENTER, Calif. ­— The National Training Center and Fort Irwin hosted the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division out of Fort Bliss, Texas for Decisive Action Rotation 21-02 training from Oct. 31 – Nov. 13.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, the U.S. Representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district also visited and spoke to female Soldiers while listening to their experiences.

The rotations were developed to create a common training scenario for use throughout the Army. The training is reflective of complexities of potential adversaries our nation could face and include: guerrilla, insurgents criminal and near peer conventional forces woven into one dynamic environment.

Decisive Action Rotations at NTC ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.

This is the final rotation before a break of Holiday/Opportunity Leave for most Soldiers and families. The next training is scheduled for January 2021.