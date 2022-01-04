NTC, Fort Irwin support 2022 Rose Bowl

The National Training Center, Fort Irwin command teams comprised of Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor, Col. Carl Michaud, and Col. Jason Clarke attended the 108th Rose Bowl game, also known as the “Granddaddy of Them All.”

The Rose Bowl Game is the oldest bowl game and kicked off a myriad college football legacies.

Sgt. John Potts from the 916th Support Brigade led the joint color guard for the pregame ceremony for the college football game between Ohio State Buckeyes (11-2) and the University of Utah Utes (10-4). The game saw the Buckeyes beat the Utes, 48-45.