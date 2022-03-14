24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major assumes responsibility of 11th ACR

U.S. Army Regimental Command Sergeant Major Anthony Walker relinquished responsibility of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan M. McLane on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2, 2022.

Walker has dedicated 30 years to the Army, with the last 22 months in the highest enlisted position in the unit that is “the yardstick with which the Army measures itself”, and will be retiring later this year.

In his address, the Regimental Commander, Col. Todd W. Hook, praised Walker as a man who does rather than say he will do; someone who puts on his uniform to take care of the Troopers, the regiment, and their families; someone who engages with every rank to better himself or the regiment; and someone who teaches, coaches, and mentors Troopers to live by his example. Col. Hook finished by promising, “We will carry forward that which you have worked so hard to build.”

Walker’s speech was spent thanking many individuals past and present that helped mold him into who he is today, including leaders in previous units to the regiment’s squadron and operations Sergeant Majors to the civilian-run services on post. He also divulged his leadership style to mentor Soldiers to be better than when he was while rising through the ranks, and expressed pride in his experience with the regiment. “Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed to be assigned to and served with the most outstanding leaders and Soldiers in our Army. Finishing my career with the Blackhorse Regiment, the script couldn’t have been written better.”

McLane most recently served as the Command Sergeant Major for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and was the acting division Command Sgt. Maj. for nine months. In his speech, McLane encouraged Troopers to be open with him, saying that “I want to learn what drives you as a team member, a Soldier, and a person.”

The full ceremony can be rewatched on the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/11thArmoredCavalryRegiment