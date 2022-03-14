aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Army

24th Regimental Command Sergeant Major assumes responsibility of 11th ACR

by Spec. Gower Liu
Command Sergeant Major Anthony Walker, Senior Enlisted Advisor, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, passes the unit’s colors to Colonel Todd W. Hook, Regimental Commander, Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2nd, 2022. The passing of the colors is done to signify the end of his term as part of the Change of Responsibility Ceremony.

U.S. Army Regimental Command Sergeant Major Anthony Walker relinquished responsibility of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan M. McLane on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2, 2022.

Walker has dedicated 30 years to the Army, with the last 22 months in the highest enlisted position in the unit that is “the yardstick with which the Army measures itself”, and will be retiring later this year.

U.S. Army Colonel Todd W. Hook, Regimental Commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, speaks at the Regimental Change of Responsibility ceremony on Fritz Field, Fort Irwin, Calif., on March 2nd, 2022. This time is the last public opportunity for him to thank the outgoing Command Sergeant Major for their work.

In his address, the Regimental Commander, Col. Todd W. Hook, praised Walker as a man who does rather than say he will do; someone who puts on his uniform to take care of the Troopers, the regiment, and their families; someone who engages with every rank to better himself or the regiment; and someone who teaches, coaches, and mentors Troopers to live by his example. Col. Hook finished by promising, “We will carry forward that which you have worked so hard to build.”

Walker’s speech was spent thanking many individuals past and present that helped mold him into who he is today, including leaders in previous units to the regiment’s squadron and operations Sergeant Majors to the civilian-run services on post. He also divulged his leadership style to mentor Soldiers to be better than when he was while rising through the ranks, and expressed pride in his experience with the regiment. “Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed to be assigned to and served with the most outstanding leaders and Soldiers in our Army. Finishing my career with the Blackhorse Regiment, the script couldn’t have been written better.”

McLane most recently served as the Command Sergeant Major for the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, and was the acting division Command Sgt. Maj. for nine months. In his speech, McLane encouraged Troopers to be open with him, saying that “I want to learn what drives you as a team member, a Soldier, and a person.”

The full ceremony can be rewatched on the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/11thArmoredCavalryRegiment

Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan M. McLane (Army photograph)
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Regimental Run
 By Aerotech News & Review
Here we go!
 By Aerotech News & Review
Fort Irwin Celebrates Library Grand...
 By Casey Slusser
Army soldier dies in training...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit