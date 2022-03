From March 7 through 10, 2022, troopers assigned to 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment volunteered at the Veterans Home of California – Barstow to improve the facilities by cleaning, painting, and Under the direction of Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Terrell Jones, the troopers painted an aging fence at the Home!

The team broke out the brushes and sprayers and poured the paint to tackle the Homes, what now looks like a new fence!