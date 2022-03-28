aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
11th ACR holds Regimental Call

by Aerotech News & Review

The 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment held Decisive Action Rotation 22-05’s Regimental Call on March 24, 2022, at the Fort Irwin Field House, Fort Irwin, Calif.

Regimental Call is held every rotation to recognize Troopers’ achievements during the Decisive Action training exercise.

Guest Blackhorse received Wanted Posters from the Regimental Commander and Regimental Command Sergeant Major. Challenge coins, belt buckles, and the Blackhorse Shield were presented to Blackhorse Troopers to commend outstanding performance in keeping with the Cavalry spirit.

Thank you for a great Rotation 22-05!

ALLONS!

