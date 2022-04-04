USO welcomes military service members, families to the new center at NTC/Fort Irwin

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. – In 1940, President Franklin Roosevelt established Fort Irwin, home to the U.S. Army’s world-renowned national training center, set to train Armored Brigade Combat Teams to “Win the First Fight.” The following year, in 1941, the USO was enacted by President Roosevelt as a way for American civilians to support our troops. Today, the USO is proud to announce the grand opening of a new permanent location at Fort Irwin on April 6, 2022. The new Bob Hope USO center will provide services and programming to more than 12,000 troops and military families living on base, and 50,000 rotational forces each year.

“The USO is thrilled to establish a permanent presence at Ft. Irwin and bring our world-renown service and programs to the soldiers and families of the National Training Center,” said Bob Kurkjian, USO West President. “This was a group effort, and I’d like thank USO’s Inland Empire team for their grit, determination and commitment, as well as thank Brigadier General Taylor and base leadership for their partnership.”

The Bob Hope USO at Fort Irwin will provide a home away from home, where service members can maintain a sense of normalcy while on duty. The center will provide lounge areas with comfortable furniture for resting and leisure activity, complimentary meals, snacks, and beverages, access to computers, Wi-Fi, cell phone charging stations to stay in touch with friends and families, and an entertainment area fully equipped with television, movies and games. In addition to the centers’ many amenities, the Bob Hope USO at Fort Irwin will also provide a wide range of programs and services such as family strengthening programs, military spouse networking, holiday programs, meal delivery, entertainment and much more. Military service members and their families will have direct access to USO resources such as the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program, Military Virtual Programming (MVP), and our USO Transitions program that are offered globally.

The USO is the Force Behind the Forces®, leading the way to unite all Americans to actively express gratitude and support members of the military and their families, at home and abroad. For more information about the USO, to donate, volunteer or explore sponsorship opportunities with Bob Hope USO at Fort Irwin, please visit BobHope.USO.org.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit BobHope.USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.