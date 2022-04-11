2916th Aviation Battalion ‘flies over’ LA Galaxy game

The April 9, 2022, flyover for the LA Galaxy vs LAFC game was supported by the 2916th Aviation Battalion “Raptors” who support the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., with world-class aviation capability.

The “Raptors,” which are a subordinate unit of the 916th Support Brigade, use rotary-wing aircraft and unmanned aerial systems to provide precision airlift, medical evacuation, and aerial reconnaissance to the National Training Center. Denoted by some of the aircraft’s unique color schemes, the Raptors also provide adversary aviation threats to units training at the NTC.

The aircrews you saw today work tirelessly year-round in the desert to train your Army’s brigade combat teams to win in the most demanding conditions.