Aerotech News & Review


Defense

February 8, 2017
 

AFRL agreement will further non-contact inspection method developments

Tags:
Mindy Cooper
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Photograph courtesy of Creare LLC Photograph courtesy of Creare LLC

The Hole-to-Edge Measurement Technology system performs a non-contact inspection. The HEMT was developed by Creare, LLC under an Air Force Small Business Innovation Research agreement. The technology and other equipment was temporarily transferred to Creare, LLC under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing Directorate.

The Air Force Research Laboratory Materials and Manufacturing Directorate (AFRL/RX) recently signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with Creare LLC in order to transfer hardware and software to the Hanover, New Hampshire company so that they can continue important research to develop non-contact inspection methods for aircraft components.

For several years the Air Force has worked to develop non-contact inspection methods for military aircraft in order to decrease the amount of time inspections take and to increase inspection accuracy and repeatability. Current inspection methods involve physical contact with the surface of the aircraft parts such as placing transducers or measurement devices on the part. These methods require much more time to complete.

“The Air Force currently requires 100 percent component inspection as aircraft parts are manufactured. Non-contact methods will allow inspectors to make the necessary measurements in less than half the time of previous methods and with greater accuracy,” said Mr. Craig Neslen, the AFRL/RX materials engineer managing the effort.

The equipment was originally developed by Creare as part of an Air Force Small Business Innovation Research effort to develop a non-contact inspection method that measures the distance between a drilled hole and the edge of a part.  That agreement ended with significant elements of the project (hardware and software) being transitioned to a non-contact hole measurement requirement for Air Force aircraft. The new CRADA agreement allows the company to temporarily maintain physical ownership of the equipment and continue research.

“Creare’s ability to continue to use the technology has been critical in fostering transition to end users and the development of new applications. We very much look forward to continuing to work with the Air Force to continue to leverage the work they have supported,” said Mr. David Kynor, the Creare engineer leading development of the non-contact inspection systems.

A CRADA is one type of technology transfer agreement that provides quick access to extensive government-funded research and development resources that can be leveraged to create powerful results while also providing intellectual property protection. CRADAs are facilitated by the Air Force Technology Transfer Program and its affiliated Office of Research and Technology Applications. An ORTA is embedded at many Air Force research locations.

“CRADAs can be an extremely useful tool used in order to quickly establish a cooperative technical agreement with industry,” Neslen said, “This agreement has worked out well. It allows Creare to maintain possession of equipment that will be used on research that benefits the Air Force.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – February 8, 2017

News Yemen withdraws permission for U.S. anti-terror ground missions – Angry at the civilian casualties incurred last month in the first commando raid authorized by President Trump, Yemen has withdrawn permission for the United States to run Special Operations ground missions against suspected terrorist groups in the country, according to American officials.     Business...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – February 8, 2017

Army to allow completion of Dakota Access oil pipeline The Army has notified Congress that it will allow the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline to cross under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota, completing the four-state project to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. The Justice Department filed court documents Feb. 7 including letters...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense

Air Force awards STPSat-6 payload integration contract to Orbital ATK

The Space and Missiles Systems Center at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Calif., awarded a sole-source contract for Space Test Program Satellite 6 (STPSat-6) payload integration services to Orbital ATK, Feb. 3, 2017. The STPSat-6 spacecraft will be the primary payload on the STP-3 mission expected to launch no earlier than June 2019. The STPSat-6...
 
Full Story »

 