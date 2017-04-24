Headlines – April 24, 2017

News

Mattis in Afghanistan amid calls for troop increase –

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Afghanistan April 24 for meetings with top Afghan and American officials.



Carried away: Inside story of how the Carl Vinson’s canceled port visit sparked a global crisis –

Over the course of 10 days, a series of gaffes and missteps throughout the entire national security structure to its highest levels would raise the specter of a nuclear showdown, send the U.S. and Chinese governments into crisis mode, and expose alarming communication deficiencies within the American military at large.



Shutdown deadline looms over Congress’ return –

There’s a lot of optimism in Congress that when it returns from recess April 24, it can quickly reach a budget deal, averting both a partial shutdown and a long-term stop-gap budget that would vex defense interests.



U.S. citizen detained by North Korea as Japanese ships join war games –

Amid rising tensions between North Korea and the U.S., Pyongyang has detained a U.S. citizen, officials said April 23, bringing to three the number of Americans now being held in the country.



Made-in-China carrier is readied for launch –

China was making final preparations to launch its first domestically built aircraft carrier as it marked the 68th anniversary of the founding of the PLA Navy April 23.





Business

URS secures $3.6 billion UAV contract –

URS Federal Services has been awarded an Air Force contract, valued at up to $3.6 billion, to support UAV programs.



Boeing, DRS awarded Navy destroyer ethernet contract –

Boeing and DRS Laurel Technologies have been awarded a contract to modernize the Ethernet system aboard modernized DDG-51 destroyers.



Boeing hits back on F-15C retirement proposal –

The U.S. Air Force is contemplating a controversial proposal to retire its fleet of air superiority F-15C/D Eagles sometime after 2020, but manufacturer Boeing says the service has already put the jets on a path that will keep them in service and relevant into the 2030s.



Britain, MBDA cut trio of missile-related deals worth $690 million –

In what is expected to be the final significant military equipment announcement by the British government ahead of the June 8 general election, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon has revealed a set of missile-related orders with MBDA worth more than half a billion dollars.



U.S. Army eyes ‘leap-ahead technology’ for future rotorcraft –

The threats of 2030 and beyond will require the U.S. Army to move troops faster, farther and in greater numbers than ever before. Today, much of that tactical transport mission is done by the legacy Black Hawk. But as the UH-60 fleet begins to age out, engineers have reached the limits of traditional rotor technology.



South Korea develops shipborne land-attack missile variant –

South Korean frigates will have the capability of striking land targets with the recently developed vertically launched version of the Tactical Surface Launch Missile, the country’s Defense Acquisition Program Administration announced in an 18 April statement.



Serbian president lobbies Russia, Belarus for supply of S-300s –

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic stated April 16 that Belgrade requires two divisions of S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems and that he has discussed acquiring them with Russian president Vladimir Putin and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko. No details of the intended S-300 variant were mentioned.





Defense

DOD watchdog targets red tape for Iraqi training –

There are warehouses full of weapons and equipment to train Iraqi counterterror troops fighting the Islamic State group, but Iraqi red tape is keeping it locked up, according to a Pentagon watchdog agency.



U.S. to step up support for Saudis, says Pentagon chief –

The Trump administration is weighing providing additional support for the Saudi-led fight in Yemen amid mounting speculation about specific military steps the U.S. may take in the battle against Iranian-backed rebels.



Army looking for experienced soldiers who want to help train foreign forces –

Though the Army withdrew combat troops from Iraq and Afghanistan years ago, deployments to those countries have continued, with brigades heading over to support local forces.



Army is adding the ‘Dronebuster’ to its set of anti-drone tools –

The newest tool in the Army’s counter-drone arsenal is the “Dronebuster,” a 5-pound radar gun-like device that soldiers can use to jam weaponized commercial drones while at remote forward operating bases or on foot patrol.



Fighter pilot from aircraft carrier Carl Vinson ejects safely at sea –

A Navy F/A-18E pilot from the carrier Carl Vinson ejected safely during routine flight operations, according to a April 21 press release from the Navy’s 7th Fleet.



Commandant says future warfare needs better communications gear –

The times sure have changed, the head Marine told a crowd of more than 500 gathered this week for the 14th annual Marine Corps Association & Foundation C4 Awards Dinner, in Arlington, Va.





Veterans

Remains of Illinois sailor killed at Pearl Harbor come home –

An Illinois sailor has been laid to rest near the community where he grew up — more than 75 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor.