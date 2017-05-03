Recognizing supplier performance at Aeronautics

Lockheed Martin’s Aeronautics business recently designated 27 small and large businesses as top-performing suppliers for 2016, representing the top 2 percent of a supply base of 1,400 suppliers.

“This award recognizes suppliers holding a 98 percent on-time delivery rating with a 98 percent quality rating. Their role with us makes an impact far beyond performance – it ensures the ability to offer safety and security to customers across the globe,” said Janet Duffey, vice president, Aeronautics Supply Chain Management. “As a leader in engineering, production and sustainment of aircraft, operational excellence and supplier performance are key tenants of our business model.”

Below are the top performing suppliers for their work in 2016:

Small Business:

* Advanced Defense Solutions Technologies, Bloomfield, Conn.

Provides various forms of elastomeric tape and tape kits in support of the F-35 Program.

* Aero Engineering & Manufacturing Company, Valencia, Calif.

Provides various sheet metal parts, including clips and brackets in support of the P-3 program and C-130 ring segment assemblies.

* Complete Technical Representation, Inc., Carrollton, Texas

Provides machined components for the C-130, F-16, F-22 and F-35 programs.

* D-J Engineering, Inc., Augusta, Kansas

Provides project tools and production aids for aircraft assembly.

* Electro Enterprises, Inc., Oklahoma City, Okla.

A Distributor of standard electrical components for various programs.

* Globe Engineering Company, Inc., Wichita, Kansas

Provides complex tube assemblies in support of multiple Lockheed Martin platforms, including the C-130, F-16 and F-35.

* Heart of Georgia Metal Crafters, Eastman, Ga.

Provides fabrication of precision sheet metal and machined parts and assemblies for the C-130, F-16, F-35, and P-3 programs and C-130 support equipment.

* Hydraflow, Fullerton, Calif.

Provides hoses and fluid conveyance hardware for the C-130 and F-35 Programs.

* Ksaria Corporation, Methuen, Mass.

Provides fiber optic cables for the F-35 and U-2 programs.

* Moseley Technical Services, Huntsville, Ala.

Provides manufacturing tool design services supporting multiple programs.

* Nor-Ral, Inc., Canton, Ga.

Provides plastic and composite panel assemblies, fairings, skins, and absorbers in support of C-130 and F-35 programs.

* R.G.H. Associates, Inc., West Babylon, N.Y.

Provides machined parts, standard hardware, bushings/bearings, and fluid conveyance for several aircraft, including the F-35.

* Scotia Technology, A Division of Lakes Region Tubular Products, Inc., Laconia, N.H.

Provides tube assemblies in support of the F-35.

* Southern Precision Machining, Shelbyville, Tenn.

Manufactures various complex machine part assemblies, including the C-130 Flap Tracks.

* Visioneering, Inc., Auburn Hills, Mich.

Provides project tools and production aids for aircraft assembly.

Large Business:

* Apex Industries Inc., New Brunswick, Canada

Provides simple to complex machined parts and assemblies in support of the F-35 program.

* Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation, Westminster, Colo.

Provides advanced instruments and sensors, components, data exploitation systems for the F-35 program.

* Eaton Industrial Corporation, Cleveland, Ohio

Provides depot sustainment repair of pumps in support of the F-22, U-2 and F-16 programs.

* EDO LLC, Amityville, N.Y.

Provides repair services for the F-22 missile launcher.

* Foster-Miller, Inc., Waltham, Mass.

Provides aircraft armor.

* Global Tooling Systems, Macomb, Mich.

Provides project tools and production aids for aircraft assembly.

* Goodrich Corporation, Troy, Ohio

Provides the wheels and brakes in support of the F-16 production aircraft and spare components for the U-2 wheel and brake assembly.

* Lovitt Technologies of Australia, Victoria, Australia

Provides manufactured complex machined components and assemblies ranging from brackets to engine mounts and fuel floors for the F-35 program.

* International Entreprises, Inc., Talladega, Ala.

Serves as an alternate repair source that completes affordable and timely repairs on various original equipment manufactured products such as head up displays and radar for the F-16.

* Rockwell Collins, Inc., Atlanta, Ga.

Provides repair services for the F-22 head down display, and Communication, Navigation and Identification (CNI) antennas and receivers.

* Times Microwave Systems, Inc., Wallingford, Conn.

Provides cable assemblies and connectors across various aircraft platforms.

* Zodiac Aero Evacuation Systems, Wall Township, N.J.

Provides field repair support for C-130 life rafts.

This month, Lockheed Martin was recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Award for Excellence. The award is the SBA’s most prestigious honor for large prime contractors that excel in working with small businesses as suppliers and subcontractors. This year the SBA honored Lockheed Martin with this award for our efforts to maximize small business participation in manufacturing.