Sikorsky recognizes top suppliers

Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky honored top suppliers at a ceremony held recently in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Twenty-two suppliers were recognized, including 15 receiving honors as Sikorsky Gold Suppliers for best-in-class performance in achieving on-time delivery, cost and quality standards during 2016.

Receiving Sikorsky Program Supplier of the Year awards were:

* Black Hawk Program: TFAB Manufacturing, LLC Madison, Ala., a subsidiary of Tyonek Manufacturing Group, Inc., a native Alaskan corporation. TFAB provides cockpit relay panels and board assemblies.

* Combat Rescue Helicopter Program: MACRO-Industries, Inc. Huntsville, Ala., for helping to create the new armor floor system while meeting the system requirements.

* VH-92A Program: TIGHITCO Berlin, Conn., for its work on the forward and aft stair door along with several other components.

* S-76® Program: Crestwood Technology Group Yonkers, N.Y., continues to provide cost-effective, fully integrated supply chain solutions.

* S-92® Program: AERNNOVA Minano Alava, Spain. This original partner on the program has a history of consistent performance in providing key parts such as pylons, tailcones, cowlings and horizontal stabilizers.

* CH-53K Program: Albany Engineering Composites, Salt Lake City, Utah, for meeting customer requirements on sponsons and tail rotor pylons.

* Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program: General Electric, Lynn, MA, for successfully collaborating to improve available engine power.

Honored as Sikorsky Gold Suppliers were:

* A.E. Petsche Co., a division of Arrow Electronics, located in Windsor, Conn.; was also the first Sikorsky-sponsored Supplier Gold distributor, receiving the award in December 2008.

* Aero Gear, Windsor, Conn., engineering and manufacturing of aerospace gears, geared systems and gearbox assemblies for the global aerospace industry; first achieved Gold status in April 2016.

* Aurora Flight Sciences in Columbus, Miss., was first awarded Supplier Gold in October 2015. In addition to the sonobuoy launcher for the MH-60R helicopter, Aurora manufactures the Upper Clamshell and Lower Air Stair door for the S-92® helicopter and the slider door for the search-and-rescue configured variant of the S-92®.

* BJG Electronics, Inc. is a small business specializing in the distribution and assembly of electro-mechanical products, and the manufacture of subminiature RF Connectors. Located in Ronkonkoma, N.Y., BJG has been a Gold-level supplier since September 2010.

* Cherokee Nation Distributors, Stillwell, Okla., a provider of wire harnesses, metal fabricated details and assemblies, avionic panels, box assemblies, kitting of mechanical / electrical details and assemblies; previously achieved Supplier Gold in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and requalified in 2016.

* Ducommun Incorporated has two facilities that have achieved Supplier Gold Status. Ducommun’s Berryville, Ark., facility, which also manufactures cable and harnesses, earned its first Supplier Gold award in September 2013. The Huntsville, Ark., facility manufactures an overhead electrical cockpit panel and first received Gold status in 2014.

* GKN Aerospace, Cromwell, Conn., Division provides integrated composite solutions for rotor assemblies. This is the first year the division achieved Gold performance status.

* Safran Electrical & Power Mexico, a division of Safran Electrical & Power located in Chihuahua, Mexico, earned its first Supplier Gold award in September 2015.

* Safran Electrical & Power Denton, in Texas, a manufacturer of wire harnesses for the aerospace and defense industries, achieved Supplier Gold in October 2010 and achieved a Supplier of the Year award in 2012, while continuing to achieve the Gold standard in 2016.

* TEK Precision based in Deer Park, N.Y., was the first Sikorsky-sponsored Supplier Gold manufacturer, having earned and maintained Gold status since 2008.

* TFAB Manufacturing, LLC, is a subsidiary of Tyonek Manufacturing Group, Inc., a native Alaskan corporation. TFAB provides manufacturing capabilities in electronic assemblies. The company earned Supplier Gold in September 2016 and is located in Madison, Ala.

* TIMET, a producing mill located in Toronto, Ohio, was first awarded Gold in November 2012.

* Timken Aerospace (SBB), Lebanon, N.H., engineers and manufactures bearings and mechanical power transmission components. This is the first year the company achieved Gold performance status.

* Tusas Aerospace Industries (TAI) in Ankara, Turkey, designs, develops, manufactures and integrates aerospace systems for fixed and rotary wing airframes and components. This is the first year the company has achieved Gold performance status.

Presenting the awards were Sikorsky President Dan Schultz and Senior Vice President of Operations John Palumbo.