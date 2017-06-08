Aerotech News & Review


Road construction delayed

Construction on South Lancaster Blvd. has been delayed due to unexpected problems with the existing roadbed.

Construction on South Lancaster Blvd. at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is delayed due to unforeseen conditions on the base course layers below the old pavement. 

The purpose of this project is to replace failed pavement on 2.1 miles of South Lancaster Blvd., from the South Gate to the base perimeter.  Once the contractor removed the old pavement, they found material that is not suitable for compaction to create a proper base for the new pavement. 

While an estimated completion date hasn’t been set, the 412th Civil Engineer Group, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the construction contractor are working as quickly as possible to develop an affordable solution that will provide Edwards a safe and structurally sound road that will last several years.



 

Bob Alvis welcomes local veterans advocate Dennis Anderson to the first installment of AV Veterans Talk, presented by Aerotech News and Review. Anderson is a retired journalist with 30 plus years experience locally, nationally, and as an embedded journalist during the war in Iraq. He is now a clinical social worker specializing in veterans health issues, on staff with High Desert Medical Group in Lancaster, Calif.

News

Headlines – June 8, 2017

News Russian fighter jet ‘dispatched’ to intercept U.S. heavy bomber over Baltic Sea – A Russian fighter jet intercepted a U.S. B-52 bomber over the Baltic Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry told Russian media outlets June 6.   THAAD deployment faces delay due to new environment assessment – South Korea’s defense ministry began preparations for...
 
News

News Briefs – June 8, 2017

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords to be commissioned in Texas The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords will be commissioned this weekend in Texas. Navy officials say ceremonies will be held June 10 in Galveston, Texas, to commission the ship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who in 2011 was shot but survived an assassination attempt in Tucson....
 
Veterans
Two D-Day Veterans in one D-Day Anniversary

“About this time, I had been on the ground around eight hours,” he said. “I’d used up two clips. It was hard.” – Henry Ochsner, 101st Airborne “The USS Quincy was a good ship … We were there at D-Day.”...
 
