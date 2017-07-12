Aerotech News & Review


Northrop Grumman Foundation announces Space Camp® scholarships for students, teachers

The Northrop Grumman Foundation has sponsored scholarships for middle school students and teachers from Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States to attend Space Camp®, July 9-14 at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center® in Huntsville, Ala.
The awards include one teacher and one student scholarship for Desert Junior-Senior High School at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., and one teacher and two students from The Palmdale Aerospace Academy in Palmdale, Calif.

The Foundation is sponsoring 48 teachers and 80 students to attend this year year’s camp, the ninth year they have supported participation.    

“Space Camp is a fantastic experience for students who want to explore the marvels of space and for teachers who want to expand their STEM tools and create more excitement in the classroom,” said Sandra Evers-Manly, president, of the Northrop Grumman Foundation and vice president of global corporate responsibility, Northrop Grumman.  “Support to the Space Camp program is part of our education strategy, which centers on encouraging, supporting and inspiring middle school students and their teachers.”

Students will participate in activities such as building and launching rockets, experiencing astronaut-training simulators and simulating space shuttle missions. Their science teachers will attend the Space Academy for Educators®, a program designed to provide teachers the tools to enhance how they use STEM concepts in their classrooms.

The USSRC Space Camp® is the premier provider of authentic, inspiring and entertaining educational experiences in space science and aviation. The Space Academy for Educators® amplifies that mission by using the excitement of the program to create an immersive learning environment where teachers learn new ways to present concepts in their classrooms effectively. Additional information about this year’s Space Camp® can be found at http://www.spacecamp.com/.

Northrop Grumman and the Northrop Grumman Foundation are committed to expanding and enhancing the pipeline of diverse, talented STEM students globally. They provide funding for sustainable STEM programs that span from pre-school to high school and through to university levels, with a major emphasis on middle school students and teachers. In 2016, Northrop Grumman and the Northrop Grumman Foundation continued outreach efforts to support diverse STEM-related activities and groups such as: in the U.S., the Air Force Association CyberPatriot cyber security competition and the Northrop Grumman Foundation Teachers’ Academy (in partnership with the National Science Teachers Association); in the U.K., the CyberCenturion cyber defense competition and the IMechE’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Challenge; Cyber Arabia; and the REC Foundation VEX Robotics competition which includes Australia, Japan, South Korea and the United States.



 

