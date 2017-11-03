Headlines – November 3, 2017

News

Minor quality control issue creates new problem for F-35 enterprise –

A quality control issue at Lockheed Martin stopped F-35 deliveries for a month, but even more time will be needed to roll out a fix to impacted jets across the fleet.





Business

Indonesia strikes $77 million deal for air-defense system by Norway’s Kongsberg –

Indonesia’s Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Kongsberg for the supply of the NASAMS ground-based air-defense system.



U.S. delivers first A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Lebanese Army –

The Lebanese Army received the first two A2-9B Super Tucano light attack aircraft from the U.S. on Oct. 31 during a handover ceremony held at Hamat Air Base, north of the capital Beirut.



Bolivian Army showcases new UAVs, apparently from China’s Yuneec –

The Bolivian government has not revealed what type of UAV was acquired, but Jane’s has reviewed footage of an Oct. 14 ceremony, during which President Evo Morales delivered new equipment and vehicles to the army.



Raytheon awarded contract for computer systems on Zumwalt-class destroyers –

Department of Defense officials announced Nov. 1 that Raytheon, Integrated Defense Systems has been awarded a modified $29 million contract for mission systems equipment for the Navy’s Zumwalt-class destroyer, the largest and most technologically advanced guided missile surface combatant ship in the world.



Kobe Steel’s data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling –

Kobe Steel Ltd’s admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminum, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.



Royal Canadian Air Force to buy air-to-air missiles from U.S. –

The State Department announced Wednesday a possible sale of up to 32 AIM-120D Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles to one of America’s “Five Eyes” partner, Canada.



RAAF to assist in development of next generation jammer –

The Royal Australian Air Force has signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Navy to jointly develop the of the Raytheon AN/ALQ-249 next generation jammer mid-band capability (NGJ-MB).





Defense

Mattis, Tillerson ask Congress for authorization of military force without end date –

“We must recognize that we are in an era of frequent skirmishing, and we are more likely to end this fight sooner if we don’t tell our adversary the day we intend to stop fighting,” Defense Secretary James Mattis told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Oct. 30.



Four-star: Army equipment ready for the fight across the globe –

Over the past six months, the Army has geared up its pre-positioned stocks of equipment so that they’re ready to be issued within 96 hours of a contingency, said the top general for Army Materiel Command.



Hornets scrambled to intercept Russian jets near carrier –

Two F/A-18 Hornets scrambled Sunday to intercept two Russian bombers that were flying toward the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, CNN reports.





Veterans

White House names November as veterans and military families month –

White House officials on Nov. 1 declared November as National Veterans and Military Families Month, calling it citizens’ “patriotic duty” to honor their sacrifices for more than just a day.