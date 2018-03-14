Headlines – March 14, 2018

News

Star Wars? President Trump proposes military space force –

America should create its own separate military space force, President Donald Trump mentioned in an offhand remark March 13 that would change the course of U.S. space policy.





Business

Lockheed F-35 cost stabilizes at $406 billion, Pentagon says –

The Pentagon’s estimated cost to develop and purchase Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jet, the costliest U.S. weapons program, has stabilized for now, according to a new report to Congress.



Aerospace, defense 3-D printing market to surpass $4 billion by 2023, report says –

The aerospace and defense 3-D printing market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 23.2 percent over the next five years, reaching $4.76 billion by 2023, according to a MarketsandMarkets report.



South Korea quietly orders 90 more Taurus bunker-busting missiles –

South Korea’s arms procurement agency recently signed a contract to purchase 90 more Taurus long-range, air-launched, bunker-busting missiles, according to defense officials.



Kongsberg signs long-term vehicle technology deal in Qatar –

International technology company Kongsberg signed a long-term technology development program deal with Barzan Holdings for work in Qatar.



GenDyn contracted for components on next generation of Navy subs –

The nearly-$700 million contract was issued for long lead time material for construction on the next four Virginia-class submarines.



Defense agency to begin moving classified data to Amazon’s secret cloud after protest –

Microsoft withdrew a bid protest that allows U.S. Transportation Command to begin migrating data to Amazon’s secret cloud region.





Defense

Senators quiz military leaders on U.S. forces in Syria after ISIS –

Senators pressed the nation’s top commander in the Middle East on what’s next for the United States by keeping its forces in Syria after the ISIS forces in the region are in decline.



Here’s what services want from Congress this year –

After lawmakers pass the budget promised by February’s bipartisan deal, the three secretaries have other priorities for legislative action



First female Ranger grads open up about the aftermath and joining the infantry –

Five years into the Global War on Terror, a 17-year-old girl was ready to serve her country, having worried that the war might be over before she had a chance to get into the fight.



U.S. Army’s next question: should battlefield commanders have cyber capabilities? –

The Department of Defense has complicated relationship when it comes to authorities and cyberspace operations.



Senators consider putting AFRICOM headquarters, staff in Africa –

A key defense lawmaker wants to know why, after more than 10 years of operations in Africa, the U.S. combatant command for the continent still isn’t located there.



Top Gun for Grunts: Mattis may revolutionize infantry –

“To get a quantum increase in the quality of close combat forces, we can do it in the next two years, (and) the cost compared to the rest of the DOD budget is very small,” said retired Maj. Gen. Robert Scales, who chairs the advisory board for Secretary Mattis’s Close Combat Lethality Task Foce.



Some soldiers may not be able to handle new pace of training, Guard chief says –

The head of the National Guard Bureau says he believes the increased training days with the Army National Guard 4.0 initiative are sustainable but predicts some soldiers might need to make changes.



U.S. Marine Corps wants a sea drone for beach surveys –

The Corps is looking for an autonomous drone that can chart sea depth and bottom conditions for landing forces.





Veterans

Trump considers ousting his VA secretary in Cabinet shuffle –

President Donald Trump is considering ousting embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who has faced an insurgency within his department and fresh allegations that he used a member of his security detail to run personal errands.



VA promises full review of all medical testing on dogs –

Veterans Affairs officials on March 13 launched an internal review of all canine testing within the department with the goal of future reductions in the research, a reversal of the administration’s strong stance defending the practice last fall.



VA is overstepping congressional intent with ‘unacceptable’ firings, senators say –

A group of Democratic senators has sounded the alarm over the Trump administration’s enforcement of a key civil service reform President Trump signed into law last year, accusing the Veterans Affairs Department of abusing and misusing authority Congress provided to expedite the firing of poorly performing or misbehaving employees.