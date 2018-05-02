Aerotech News & Review


Local

May 2, 2018
 

Vets seek volunteers for colors run

Tags:
Dennis Anderson
special to Aerotech News

Vets4Vets
PALMDALE, Caif. — Vets 4 Veterans, the Antelope Valley group that works to prevent veteran homelessness, is looking for a few — or a lot — of good community volunteers for its 5K “Color Blast Fun Run” coming up in June.

This year’s 5K run pursues the mission of preventing homelessness and assisting the college educations of Antelope Valley troops who have served in our nation’s armed services. The 5K “Color Blast Fun Run” races out of the blocks at 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 10, at Pelona Vista Park at 37800 Tierra Subida Ave., in Palmdale.

“Color runs have become so popular recently, with runners having a ball when they race through a cloud of brightly colored powder and turn into racing flashes of color,” Vets4Veterans Board Member Carol Rice said. “It just adds a whole new dimension of fun to a 5K run.

Rice added, “What we need now are a bunch of community volunteers who love our veterans, and who are ready themselves to have a fun time. When people give of themselves, they never regret it, and there is a lot of enjoyment in getting the prep work done for a big event like this.”

Vets4Veterans is a local 501(c)3 charitable organization, is in its 9th year of supporting veterans through scholarships, counseling, immediate needs assistance and the acquisition of a temporary housing solution for at-risk veterans and their families.

“The warriors who defend our country deserve access to all programs that may assist them to live better,” said Vets4Veterans President Tom Hilzendeger, himself a Vietnam War veteran.

This year’s event is for veterans, and veteran supporters, and also for families, children, civic service groups, sports trainers, competitive runners, casual joggers, active military, First Responders and “anyone who wants to have a really good time as the summer good times begin to roll,” Hilzendeger said.

Registration is:
$35 — Super Patriots, includes race shirt, dog tag, sunglasses and bandana)
$20 — Mini-Patriots (5-12 years), includes dog tag, sunglasses and bandana
FREE — Mini-Patriots (under 5 years), includes bandana.
All runners must be registered.

Vets 4 Veterans is a local, 501(c)3 non-profit, whose mission is to empower local veterans, who suffer the physical and psychological wounds of war, to successfully reintegrate into the life of their community. Vets4Veterans awards scholarships for higher education, providing interim housing for veterans attending college or other job training, assessing and granting assistance in cases of financial hardship or immediate family need, and offering PTSD Counseling and Art as Healing group.

The group assists where possible, frequently helping with rent, groceries, and other necessary expenses. Vets 4 Veterans works closely with Antelope Valley College, and the Antelope Valley Vet Center, and Vietnam veteran Gerry Rice, a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who specializes in PTSD counseling.

Proceeds from the colors run stay local and go toward the Operation Restart Programs of assisting local veterans in times of need. Vets 4 Veterans awards seven scholarships annually, through the Antelope Valley College Foundation, to local veterans at AVC.

“The goal of Vets 4 Veterans is to offer a safety net to prevent homelessness among veterans of the Antelope Valley,” Hilzendeger said. “We realized we can help the most when we do it ourselves, with our own communities’ resources.”

To make reservations, volunteer, or be a sponsor, call Tom Hilzendeger at 661-714-0454, or go to www.avvets4veterans.org or search on www.Active.com.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Nine killed in final flight of 60-year-old C-130

A crew of nine Puerto Ricans were flying an Air National Guard C-130 into retirement in Arizona when it crashed onto a highway in Georgia May 2, and authorities said there are no survivors. “Nine crew members died in the accident, but until their families and relatives are notified, we cannot give their names,” said...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – May 2, 2018

News DOD identifies U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan by small arms fire – The U.S. soldier killed in action in eastern Afghanistan was identified May 1 as Spec. Gabriel Conde of Loveland, Colo.   B-1B Lancer makes emergency landing at Midland International – A B-1B Lancer assigned to Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene, Texas,...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 2, 2018

France’s Macron starts trip to Australia focusing on defense French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Australia May 1 for a three-day visit to seek closer cooperation between the two countries on security issues. Macron’s trip will have a strong focus on defense, since Naval Group (former DCNS), a French state majority-owned company, won a 2016...
 
Full Story »

 