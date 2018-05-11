AFRL breaks ground on state-of-the-art research facility

Leaders at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., broke ground for the Navigation Technology Satellite Integration Laboratory, a $3.8 million state-of-the-art research facility that will allow the Air Force Research Laboratory to maintain vibrant in-house research capabilities. The 10,000 square foot facility is expected to be completed this fall. From left: Barry Bunn, deputy director of AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate; Col. Sam Johnson, integrated experiments and evaluation division chief; Kevin Slimak, AGT program manager; Maj. John Miller, USACE deputy commander, Albuquerque District; Bo Bohannon, base civil engineer; Jon Anthony, construction contractor; Maria Mendoza, AFRL project manager; and Michael Gallegos, infrastructure management chief.
Defense
May 11, 2018