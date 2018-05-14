Aerotech News & Review


Defense

May 14, 2018
 

Hybrid Air Force aircraft loader demonstration on the horizon

Donna Lindner
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Michael Morris Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Michael Morris

The Halvorsen 25K Loader is a rapidly-deployable, high-reach mechanized aircraft loader that can transport and lift up to 25,000 pounds of cargo and load it onto military aircraft. Tech. Sgt. Ryan Young, Halvorsen mechanic, answers questions from Concurrent Technologies Corporation engineers Kyle Reasbeck (left) and Bryan Tipton (right).

Anyone that drives an electric hybrid car recognizes the value of energy efficiency.

The Air Force Research Laboratory Advanced Power Technology Office is looking to apply and demonstrate this value on a critical piece of military ground support equipment.

The Halvorsen Loader is a diesel-powered, rapidly deployable, high-reach mechanized aircraft loader that can transport and lift up to 25,000 pounds of cargo and load it onto military aircraft.  It is a critical loading system in the Air Force.

In 2017, the Air Force conducted an independent feasibility study to assess the prospects of converting the diesel Halvorsen 25K Loader to a hybrid. The study indicated that the Halvorson could be converted without mission impact. 

The APTO at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, recently awarded a contract to Concurrent Technologies Corporation to design, develop, and test a hybrid repower kit to convert the Halvorsen from diesel to diesel/electric.

The Halvorsen hybrid conversion effort seeks to improve energy efficiency, safety, reliability, maintainability, and operator environmental conditions. CTC projects a 20 to 40 percent energy efficiency improvement with the conversion.

CTC is currently at work developing the system, which brings improvements in energy efficiency, safety, reliability, maintainability and operator environmental conditions. Kit conversion costs are an important element of the demonstration. The team hopes to maximize the use of commercial-off-the-shelf components to keep costs low.

With the addition of batteries, the Halvorsen can be charged from the grid. By maximizing the use of grid power and battery mode, energy costs and engine run times can be reduced. These reduced engine hours translate to reductions in maintenance as well.

Tom Layne, the ground support energy working group lead in APTO, said that the group considered many factors before beginning the project. “We started by seeking an enterprise-wide team to maximize learning and transition opportunities,” Layne said.

Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Michael Morris Air Force photograph by 1st Lt. Michael Morris

The Halvorsen 25K Loader is a rapidly-deployable, high-reach mechanized aircraft loader that can transport and lift up to 25,000 pounds of cargo and load it onto military aircraft. Members of the Halvorsen team visit Concurrent Technologies Corporation.

“We are ecstatic to demonstrate a hybridized loader with the opportunity to not only increase energy efficiency for the Air Force, but to bolster the quality of life for our maintenance folks by providing them with clean and quiet operations,” said 1st Lt. Michael Morris, APTO project manager for the effort.

“Technology demonstrations like this are very valuable as they allow us to work with the respective program offices and lean further forward in a more risk-tolerant environment. Discovering unknowns with new technology in a single vehicle demonstration is a lot better than discovering them during a full acquisition program. In addition, they allow critical USAF support organizations to start preparing for the introduction of new technologies,” Layne added.

The hybrid Halvorsen demonstration is planned for 2019.

In addition to the AFRL team, the Halvorsen technical demonstration group includes representatives from Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy, Headquarters Air Force Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Air Mobility Command, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center – Support Equipment and Vehicle Program Office and the 441st Vehicle Support Chain Operations Squadron.

APTO’s mission is to develop and execute numerous advanced technology demonstrations supporting a comprehensive framework for energy assurance projects that can be replicated across the Air Force.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – May 14, 2018

News Air Force deployed mysterious drone to Afghanistan to catch terrorists planting roadside bombs – Data from an investigation spearheaded by Defense News sister brand Military Times revealed that an experimental, homegrown reconnaissance drone called “Silver Fang” was deployed by the Air Force to Afghanistan during the mid-2010s.   Following Niger ambush, Pentagon promises mor...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – May 14, 2018

California’s National Guard begins Border Patrol training California National Guard troops have started training with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to be camera operators, radio dispatchers, intelligence analysts and fill other support roles to free up more agents to patrol the Mexican border. Maj. Kimberly Holman told The Associated Press May 3 that some...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Courtesy photograph

NORAD: 60 years of keeping North America safe, vice chairman says

The legacy of the North American Aerospace Defense Command began 60 years ago when the threat of nuclear attack was real. The threat of attack from Soviet bombers and missiles was what citizens experienced every day, said Air F...
 
Full Story »

 