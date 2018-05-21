Headlines – May 21, 2018

News
Air Force secretary: China, Russia could shoot down new JSTARS on day one of a war –
Even a new version of the Air Force’s JSTARS battlefield management and control aircraft would be vulnerable to being shot out of the sky during the opening salvo of a conflict with Russia or China, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told lawmakers May 17.
Business
Bath forges ahead with Flight IIA DDGs, gears up for Flight III –
General Dynamics Bath Iron Works in Maine began construction of the destroyer Harvey C. Barnum, one the last Flight II Arleigh Burke-class destroyers before shifting to the Flight III.
Bahrain cleared to buy 3,200 U.S. bomb bodies for its F-16 fighters –
The U.S. State Department has cleared Bahrain to buy as many as 3,200 bomb bodies to arm its fleet of F-16 fighters.
Germany cleared by State Department to spend $1.4 billion on C-130Js –
The U.S. State Department has cleared the potential sale of three C-130J-30 Super Hercules airlifter and three KC-130J tankers to Germany, with a potential combined price of $1.4 billion.
Konstrukta Defence unveils new 8×8 Eva self-propelled gun system –
Slovakia’s Joint-Stock Company Konstrukta Defence has showcased the new 8×8 variant of its Eva 155/52 mm caliber self-propelled gun-howitzer, which is also known by its export designation of Truck Mounted Gun.
Australia selects Spike LR2 –
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been selected by the Australian Department of Defence to supply its Spike LR2 anti-tank guided missile for the Australian Army.
Air Force creates office to help shake up acquisition process –
The U.S. Air Force has established a new office to streamline how it procures and sustains weapons, platforms and networks.
Defense
Warthog replacement anyone? Former Air Force officers say to think beyond light attack aircraft –
As the Air Force contemplates whether to buy a new fleet of light attack aircraft, a duo of former Air Force officers are pressing for an even wider revival of the attack aircraft inventory that could include a light reconnaissance plane or even a purpose-built replacement to the A-10 Warthog.
Mattis expected to tighten cellphone restrictions within Pentagon building –
Defense Secretary James Mattis is expected Friday to order a tightening of security policy governing military and civilian personnel bringing cellphones into classified workspaces in the Pentagon, according to two U.S. defense officials.
Joint U.S./French carrier ops highlight common ground and interests –
The last time the United States and France combined for an operation off the coast of Virginia, the French Navy defeated the British and prevented resupply of Gen. Cornwallis’ troops, who was surrounded by French and American troops at Yorktown. The British surrendered and the United States won its independence.
Could this be the new U.S. Navy frigate design? –
The Italian navy frigate Alpino visited Norfolk this week after participating in exercises with U.S. ships while at sea.
Air Force B-1 Lancer blew escape hatch in emergency landing, but its seat did not eject –
A B-1 Lancer that made an emergency landing in Texas earlier this month blew at least one of its four cockpit escape hatches, but the ejection seat did not deploy, photos of the incident show.
Air Force C-17s resume airdrops in Afghanistan after more than a year –
The C-17 Globemaster III has resumed combat airdrops to remote bases in Afghanistan for the first time in roughly a year and a half.
Veterans
In another surprise, Trump names Wilkie as the next VA secretary –
President Donald Trump on Friday named acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie his latest pick to be the next permanent head of that department in the administration’s latest attempt to bring stability to the second-largest federal bureaucracy.
Veterans fear Congress has forgotten about the military’s burn pit problems –
For years, Veterans Affairs leaders and administration officials have promised they won’t let health issues surrounding burn pit exposure in Iraq and Afghanistan become another “Agent Orange” in the community.
Vietnam War veteran to get Distinguished Service Cross for heroism –
A Tucson man who served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War will be presented the nation’s second-highest military award during a ceremony May 22 at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista.
World War II museum’s Bob Hope exhibit opens May 25 –
The National World War II Museum is about to open a new exhibit about comedian Bob Hope and his performances for American troops serving around the world.