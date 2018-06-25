Aerotech News & Review


Business

June 25, 2018
 

$866 million contract sustains 6 missile warning radars

Capt. Duane Lankford
Peterson AFB, Colo.
Courtesy photograph Courtesy photograph

A close up view of the face of the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System. At Cavalier Air Force Station, N.D. This view shows transmitters that send and receive space and missile data. The PARCS is a ground-based Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment Sensor, an important component of the national military command system.

The U.S. Air Force awarded a contract to Northrop Grumman June 1, 2018, to provide sustainment and maintenance for six radars throughout the northern hemisphere.

The contract, awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, directly supports the continued operations of the Ballistic Missile Early Warning System (BMEWS), PAVE Phased Array Warning System (PAVE PAWS) and Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization System radars. The radars are responsible for ballistic missile warning and defense for the continental United States, among other missions. The $866 million, single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity sustainment and modification of radar sensors, or SMORS, contract period is five years, costing an estimated $150 million per year.

“This new contract will focus on long-term missile warning, missile defense and space situational awareness, ensuring mission availability through improved depot-level sustainment services and upgrade projects to modernize the systems,” said Col. Todd Wiest, senior materiel leader for AFLCMC’s Strategic Warning and Surveillance Systems Division.  “The U.S. and its allies are relying on these improvements to continue safeguarding them from nuclear and space threats around the world.”

The interconnected systems are located at Thule Air Base, Greenland; Clear Air Force Station, Alaska; Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom; Beale Air Force Base, California; Cape Cod Air Force Station, Massachusetts and Cavalier Air Force Station, North Dakota.

The centralized, depot-level sustainment services and modification projects include upgrades. To accomplish this, the division has a dedicated team of Airmen, government civilians and contractors working with personnel at each site, the 21st Space Wing, Air Force Space Command and Missile Defense Agency. The program office built approximately $100 million into the contract to take care of immediate modification requirements. The remaining $750 million will be used at the program office’s discretion over five years in $150 million per-year increments.  

The Air Force designed these sites and installed them during the Cold War primarily to detect and track intercontinental ballistic missiles and sea-launched ballistic missiles while also conducting general space surveillance and satellite tracking.  The systems work together to provide missile warning and attack characterization to the United States’ Missile Warning and Space Control Centers, the Integrated Tactical Warning/Attack Assessment system and the U.S. National Military Command Center and U.S. Strategic Command. The systems send satellite tracking data to the Joint Space Operations Center in support of the space surveillance mission.

The radars are also undergoing upgrades separate from this sustainment award. Upgraded BMEWS and PAVE PAWS radars provide data to the nation’s Ballistic Missile Defense System. Beale, Fylingdales, and Thule have already been upgraded and Clear and Cape Cod are in works.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to reach this major milestone and announce the award of the SMORS contract,” said Wiest. “We’re very pleased to work with the contractor over the next five years to maintain the readiness and operational capability of these mission-critical radars.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – June 25, 2018

News Trump declares North Korea still poses ‘extraordinary threat’ – President Donald Trump declared June 22 that North Korea still poses an “extraordinary threat” to the United States.     Business Countries where F-35 sales are taking off – Since the first F-35 rolled off Lockheed Martin’s production line in 2006, the fifth-generation multirole stealth...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – June 25, 2018

Feds order Lockheed, Honeywell to clean contaminated water Federal regulators ordered two aerospace companies to complete more than $21 million in cleanup work at a contaminated groundwater site near Los Angeles, according to a report. The order June 20 by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ends two years of negotiations with Honeywell International and Lockheed...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News
Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner

Navy pilot dies in Holloman aircraft crash

Air Force photograph by Ethan D. Wagner An Embraer EMB 314 Super Tucano A-29 experimental aircraft flies over White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. The U.S. Navy announced June 23 the death of a Navy pilot who was involved i...
 
Full Story »

 