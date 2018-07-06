Headlines – July 6, 2018

News

U.S. Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits –

Some immigrant U.S. Army reservists and recruits who enlisted in the military with a promised path to citizenship are being abruptly discharged, the Associated Press has learned.





Business

Watch French/German next-gen stealth fighter, a two-engine jet that looks like it’ll outclass the F-35 –

The French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation recently published a video that gives a glimpse into what the reported Franco-German next-generation aircraft might look like.



Pakistan inks naval shipbuilding, technology transfer deal with Turkey –

Pakistan has signed a contract for the construction of four Milgem/Ada-class corvettes with the Turkish state-controlled shipyard M/s ASFAT A.S. The deal, inked July 5, is part of Pakistan’s efforts to replace aged warships featuring systems nearing the end of manufacturer support, boost its conventional deterrent vis-a-vis India, and better safeguard its maritime economy and trade links.



Why have French arms exports dropped 50 percent from 2016 to 2017? –

Electoral uncertainty and hard times for oil producers led to a halving of French arms exports last year, the annual government report to parliament showed July 4.



Boeing, Embraer attempt a joint venture –

Boeing and the Brazilian jet-maker Embraer will attempt to form a joint venture that would push the U.S. aerospace giant more aggressively into the regional aircraft market.



Airbus, Saab consider challenge to Boeing Wedgetail for UK –

Two of Europe’s top aerospace defense companies are discussing combining their airborne early warning capabilities in an attempt to head off a possible sole-source British purchase of the Boeing Wedgetail.



Chinese firm eyes overseas market as strike drone Yaoying-2 makes maiden flight –

The Yaoying-2 can carry out civilian tasks such as surveying and mapping, but also has military uses, including counterterrorism operations, state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China said July 5.



China is working on a new fighter jet for aircraft carriers to replace its J-15s –

China is developing a new fighter jet for aircraft carriers to replace its J-15s after a series of mechanical failures and crashes, as it tries to build up a blue-water navy that can operate globally, military experts and sources said.





Defense

Fighting for “Future Vertical Lift” –

Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Joseph Priester was jolted awake at 4 a.m. by the sound of rocket and mortar fire. He sprinted to his OH-58D Kiowa Warrior, a lightly armed reconnaissance helicopter, and took off with his co-pilot from Forward Operating Base Salerno in eastern Afghanistan. They didn’t have to fly far. A group of 30 insurgents about 2 kilometers from the base had launched an attack on the coalition base. At one point, Priester landed in the middle of the fight to pick up a wounded American soldier — his left-seater remaining behind so that the two-seat Kiowa Warrior could transport the wounded man back to the base.



Study finds these gaps in Army’s small unit counter-drone capabilities –

Army units at and below the battalion level are unprepared to defeat aerial drones and current plans can’t keep up with rapidly evolving technology, according to a recent study.



Abrams tanks get new round of Israeli-made ‘shields’ to fend off anti-tank weapons –

In order to counter the proliferation of anti-tank weapons, the U.S. Army has been exploring options for an active protection system that uses sensors, radar and computer processing to lock on and knock down incoming rocket propelled grenades and anti-tank guided missiles.



Navy awards additional $27 million for Fitzgerald repairs –

The Navy has increased the amount it’s spending to repair one of two Japan-based warships that were badly damaged in collisions at sea last year.



Misplaced depot paperwork led to F-15 grounding, officials say –

The U.S. Air Force says it grounded a portion of its F-15C/D Eagle fleet at an Oregon base earlier this year partially due to lost paperwork, not over structural issues with the aging aircraft, Military.com has learned.





Veterans

Air Force vet who set himself on fire to protest the VA dies of wounds –

Investigators have confirmed that the Air Force veteran who set himself on fire on the grounds of the Georgia Capitol building in protest of the Department of Veterans Affairs has died.



More veterans’ requests for help on immigration are rejected now, data shows –

As part of the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration, the government is rejecting more requests from veterans and their dependents for protection from deportation, according to new government data.



Ignored for decades, WWI heroines could be recognized with Congressional Gold Medal –

Hundreds of women who played a key role in coordinating American and French efforts in World War I but spent decades without full recognition of their work could soon be honored with Congress’ highest civilian award.





International

Trump’s NATO summit focus won’t include withdrawing troops from Europe –

Senior administration officials said discussions of withdrawing U.S. troops from Germany will not be included in next week’s NATO summit, despite reports that President Donald Trump has considered the move.



United Kingdom could team with Sweden to build new fighter jet –

The United Kingdom could team up with Sweden to build a new fighter jet after being snubbed by France and Germany. British officials have held preliminary talks with the Swedes and the Ministry of Defence is next week expected to outline plans to start developing a warplane to replace the Typhoon.