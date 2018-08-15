Aerotech News & Review


Defense

August 15, 2018
 

Exercise Pitch Black 2018 strengthens alliances

Senior Airman Savannah L. Waters
RAAF Darwin, Australia
Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Savannah Waters Air Force photograph by Senior Airman Savannah Waters

U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Forces commander (right), speaks with Senior Master Sgt. Eric Bennett (middle), 80th Aircraft Maintenance Unit superintendent, and Capt. Donovan Ricks (left), 80th AMU officer in charge, during Exercise Pitch Black 2018, at Royal Australian Air Force Base Darwin, Australia, Aug. 13, 2018. Brown, who started his career at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, visited with participating Airmen from the 8th Fighter Wing.

Exercise Pitch Black 2018 is a Royal Australian Air Force-hosted biennial multinational large force employment exercise held from July 27 through Aug. 17.

This year’s event, the largest since its inception, involves 16 nations, 140 aircraft and more than 4,000 personnel — approximately 150 of which call the 8th Fighter Wing from Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, their home.

U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., Pacific Air Forces commander, received an orientation of Exercise Pitch Black 18 and visited with participating Airmen Aug. 13.

“The National Defense Strategy talks about strengthening alliances and attracting new partners,” Brown said. “The Juvats (80th Fighter Squadron) are participating in an exercise with the opportunity to work with other countries’ aircraft and military. It’s a full integration of planning efforts and capabilities, allowing us to really build those relationships so we can continue to work together in the future.”

Exercise PBK18 allows participant nations to exercise deployed units in the tasking, planning and execution of offensive counter-air and offensive air support while using one of the largest training airspace areas in the world – Bradshaw Field Training Area and Delamere Air Weapons Range.

“The airspace here is about three times the airspace of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, one of our larger airspaces in the United States,” Brown said. “From my personal experience as a command pilot, to have the vast airspace that we do here allows us to bring in a lot more aircraft, and strengthens our pilots’ ability to test their warfighting capabilities.”

Another unique aspect of this year is the exercise is conducted as part of the Marine Rotational Force-Darwin initiative, one of two components that comprise a force posture agreement between the two nations and serves as a tangible demonstration of the United States’ sustained commitment to the alliance and the Indo-Pacific region.

“As good as the U.S. Air Force is, each one of these nations has brought a new level of capability to the fight,” Brown said. “As nations come together at Exercise Pitch Black, our allied forces show us how they operate, which will help us improve how we operate.”

The ability to work with U.S. allied nations and partners and expanding capabilities at these bases can give PACAF, especially 8th Fighter Wing Airmen, not only a change of pace, but a better appreciation of their personal capabilities, Brown said.

“Having been a part of the Wolf Pack a few times, I know how hard you exercise,” Brown said, who started his career at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, as a young lieutenant and later served as the wing commander, affectionately known as “the Wolf.” “An off-peninsula exercise like Pitch Black provides the Wolf Pack a different perspective from normal operations, as well as the chance to deploy and employ to different locations.”

For the Air Force as a whole, there’s value to deploying in different locations, Brown said.

“Airmen, no matter what country you’re from, all think alike to an extent,” Brown said. “Through this exercise, we can learn more not only about each other’s Air Force, but about each other and how and where we operate, improving future joint operations.”

Pitch Black began in 1990 as an exercise between Singapore and Australia. This year’s participation includes Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and the U.S. The exercise includes day and night flying, with participants operating out of both Royal Australian Air Force bases Darwin and Tindal.

In addition to the F-16s from the 80th Fighter Squadron “Juvats,” U.S. aircraft participation includes Air Force and Marine Corps fighters and bombers; refuelers; rotary wing aircraft; and supporting ground forces.

During his visit, Brown also met with various Royal Australian Air Force leadership responsible for directing and supporting the exercise as well as key defense and military leaders over the course of several days in country. The trip was his first since taking command July 26 and provided a firsthand look at not only the U.S. military’s participation in the exercise, but also opportunities to strengthen the U.S.-Australia alliance and the Indo-Pacific region.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – August 15, 2018

News Trump signals he may ignore Russia provisions in defense bill he just signed – U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement he reserves the right to ignore the defense authorization law’s ban on U.S. recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea, among 50 other provisions he says tread on his authority as president.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – August 15, 2018

U.S. commando dies after explosion in southern Afghanistan An Army special forces soldier has died from wounds he received earlier this month in Afghanistan’s southern Helmand Province, the Defense Department said Aug. 13. Sgt. 1st Class Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, of Waikoloa, Hawaii, died Sunday at a hospital in Germany. He was wounded when an...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
army-command-post5

Mobile command post advances set the course for survivability and overmatch

Army command post stakeholders recently attended a demonstration here that featured emerging expeditionary mission command technologies with one primary benchmark — mobility. Hosted by the U.S. Army Research, Development ...
 
Full Story »

 