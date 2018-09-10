Aerotech News & Review


Business

September 10, 2018
 

Sikorsky Black Hawk marks first 40 years of service

Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Wilbanks Army photograph by Staff Sgt. Joseph Wilbanks

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, is marking 40 years of Black Hawk service by encouraging people who have personal stories about the aircraft to share them using #MyBlackHawkStory on social media.

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, has kicked off its campaign marking the 40th anniversary of the Black Hawk helicopter, an iconic aircraft that is poised to continue to support military and search and rescue efforts around the world for decades to come with ongoing technology enhancements.

Sikorsky launched the #MyBlackHawkStory social media campaign and is encouraging anyone with a story to share about this aircraft, to do so through Twitter and Instagram, or the Lockheed Martin website. Following the campaign, which runs through October, Sikorsky will donate $5,000 to Operation Homefront, a nonprofit organization that assists military families during difficult financial times. Sikorsky will conclude the 40th anniversary celebrations on Oct. 31, which marks the date of the first Black Hawk delivery to the U.S. Army in 1978.

Black Hawk By the Numbers

  • More than 4,000 Black Hawk aircraft of all types are in service worldwide today, of which approximately 1,200 are H-60M models.
  • The U.S. Army is the largest operator of Black Hawk aircraft with 2,135 H-60 designated aircraft.
  • Thousands of Sikorsky employees in the U.S. and throughout the world support the Black Hawk program.
  • The U.S. Army Black Hawk fleet has flown more than 10 million flight hours.

During the last 40 years, brave crews have flown the Black Hawk in and out of countless combat and disaster zones to deliver and extract troops, save lives in casualty evacuation missions, provide critical supplies to troops, deliver emergency supplies during natural disasters, and perform as aerial firefighters and border patrollers.

“Sikorsky is the company it is today because of the Black Hawk,” said Sikorsky President Dan Schultz. “This iconic aircraft continues to deliver on critical missions when reliability and performance are nonnegotiable. Sikorsky is proud to recognize the Black Hawk’s 40th anniversary and the men and women who serve with and are supported by this aircraft around the world every day.”

“We are committed to the U.S. Army – and all other H-60 operators – and look forward to continued partnerships on the Black Hawk program in the years to come,” added Dana Fiatarone, Vice President, Army and Air Force Systems, Sikorsky. “It is our priority to continue fulfilling current and future requirements in order to meet the needs of operational units both today and tomorrow.”

The Future of the Black Hawk
Sikorsky continues to build H-60M Black Hawk aircraft for the U.S. Army, which is expected to operate the platform into the 2070s. The company continues to modify the Black Hawk to meet the mission requirements of its customers and has produced several successful H-60 variants.

The MH-60R Seahawk is an UH-60-based maritime variant in operation and deployed by the U.S. Navy, as well as numerous international military customers. Its primary missions are anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare, while secondary missions include search and rescue, vertical replenishment, naval surface fire support, logistics support, communications relay, personnel transport, and medical evacuation.

Additionally, the U.S. Air Force currently operates the HH-60G Pavehawk combat rescue helicopter. In February of this year, Sikorsky began the final assembly process of the first HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) to replace this long-serving variant. The “Whiskey” model, which is expected to take its first flight by year-end, is based on the proven technology of the latest Black Hawk model, the UH-60M, an enhanced version of the former UH-60L model.

Sikorsky continues to field new mission capabilities for the Black Hawk:

* An aerial firefighting system, complete with belly tank, that can easily retrofit to existing S-70i fleets;
* A sophisticated weapons system for the S-70i™ and S-70M models that enables pilots to engage static or moving targets with high accuracy using forward firing guns, rockets and laser-designated air-to-ground missiles.

Sikorsky also is developing an optionally piloted capability utilizing its MATRIX™ Technology with the intelligence and autonomy to carry out missions with two, one or zero crew members on board. This technology is flying on the company’s commercial S-76® helicopter, the Sikorsky Autonomy Research Aircraft (SARA). Sikorsky expects first flight of the optionally piloted Black Hawk in 2018.

Fiatarone concluded, “Sikorsky continues to position the Black Hawk platform for future growth with technological advancements to improve overall reliability, survivability, lift capability, and availability of aircraft, enabling soldiers to successfully and safely complete their missions…and more importantly, return home, every time.”



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 10, 2018

News Navy F-35C suffers first major airborne mishap – The Navy’s next-generation F-35 fighter jet reached an unwanted milestone last month when a carrier-based Lightning II suffered a major airborne mishap.   Pentagon, White House consider military strike options on Syria – The Pentagon is preparing military options for President Donald Trump to respond if...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 10, 2018

Shipbuilder considering Portland or Seattle for Army project A shipbuilding company with a $1 billion contract with the U.S. Army is choosing between Portland, Ore., and Seattle, Wash., to set up a production line for new landing vessels. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland-based Vigor Industrial says it’s planning to make the decision within the next 60...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Events
carShow

Vets4Veterans hosts 9th Annual Car and Bike Show

PALMDALE, Calif.–A car and motorcycle show, a parade, food, and fun, the works. It’s all in the program for this Sept. 16 with the 9th Annual Vets4Veterans Classic Car and Motorcycle Show hosted at Poncitlan Square...
 
Full Story »

 