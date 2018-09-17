Aerotech News & Review


Business

September 17, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman to produce first insensitive munitions rocket motors for GMLRS Program

Lockheed Martin photograph Lockheed Martin photograph

Northrop Grumman will produce the first insensitive munitions rocket motors for the U.S. Army’s Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS), a technology designed to enhance warfighter safety and limit collateral damage.

Northrop Grumman has received a full rate production contract from Lockheed Martin to deliver insensitive munitions rocket motors for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System program.

The motors, which recently completed 100 percent successful flight tests, reflect years of work by Northrop Grumman in support of its long-standing commitment to producing safe and affordable IM rocket motors for the U.S. Army.

The introduction of Northrop Grumman’s GMLRS IM rocket motor upgrades the current GMLRS to include insensitive munitions (IM) technology designed to enhance warfighter safety and limit collateral damage. Northrop Grumman was able to introduce all the safety benefits of IM technology and retain the rocket motor’s performance, without significantly changing the current design of the missile.

Northrop Grumman continues to invest significant resources to develop technologies for solid propellant rocket motors that meet or exceed current IM requirements. Reduced sensitivity propellants, low-cost composite cases designed for high volume manufacturing and passive thermal mitigation systems are part of Northrop Grumman’s IM propulsion systems that replace or enhance legacy systems, without sacrificing effectiveness or reliability. Northrop Grumman’s IM-compliant rocket motors have enabled the military to take a major step in meeting new standards of weapon safety.

This fall, Northrop Grumman will open an expanded Tactical Motor Manufacturing Facility at the Allegany Ballistics Laboratory (ABL) in Rocket Center, specializing in IM rocket motor manufacturing. This new facility expansion will enable the company to meet the U.S. Army’s increased demand for rocket motors.

Northrop Grumman is also developing and qualifying similar rocket motor technology for other military applications, both fielded systems and next generation upgrades.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – September 17, 2018

News T-6 hypoxia problem solved, Air Force announces – The rash of hypoxia-like problems in the Air Force’s fleet of T-6 Texan II trainers was primarily caused by fluctuating concentrations of oxygen in the cockpit, the service said Sept. 13.   Military death benefits won’t be stopped by government shutdowns anymore – Military death gratuities...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – September 17, 2018

Putin inspects war games billed as Russia’s biggest-ever Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected a week-long military exercise in eastern Siberia that involves around 300,000 troops and is being billed as Russia’s biggest-ever. Speaking at a firing range in the Chita region Sept. 13, Putin lauded the troops for their “high-level” performance and insisted the war...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Danielle Quilla

B-2s conduct hot-pit refueling at Wake Island

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Danielle Quilla Crew chiefs and a fuel distribution operator deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., conduct hot-pit refueling on a B-2 Spirit at Wake Island Airfield Sept. 14, 2018. Hot-p...
 
Full Story »

 