Headlines – October 10, 2018

News

Mattis orders fighter jet readiness to jump to 80 percent — in one year –

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has ordered the Air Force and Navy to get mission capable rates for four key tactical aircraft up above 80 percent by the end of next September, a daunting challenge given the current readiness rates of America’s fighter fleets.



U.S. Navy’s terrible accident record is now hidden from public view –

The latest incidence of a government agency quietly removing data from its website demonstrates the dangers of an ever-changing internet.





Business

Boeing: Apache helicopter fix could take until past 2020 to complete –

Boeing has made progress on installing a “safety critical” part across the AH-64 Apache fleet, but it will probably take until at least 2020 for the company to finish the retrofit process, Boeing program officials said Oct. 9.



General Dynamics, AeroVironment join forces to give combat vehicles their own drones –

General Dynamics and AeroVironment are teaming up to integrate ground combat vehicles with drone technology in preparation for two high-stakes Army and Marine Corps vehicle programs, the companies announced Oct. 8.



Industry, nations hope to cash in on unmanned ground vehicle growth –

With the presence of drones ubiquitous in the skies, industry and international partners are turning their eyes closer to earth in an attempt to cash in on a growing sector: unmanned ground vehicles.



Decision coming soon on who will build prototypes for a new Army light tank –

The Army is expected to make a decision by the end of the year on which companies will build prototype vehicles as part of its light tank competition.



U.S. Army triggers start of possible ground mobility vehicle competition after long delay –

The Army seemed geared toward holding a rapid competition to buy a Ground Mobility Vehicle in 2016, but the plan was delayed without much explanation in favor of buying an interim vehicle already in use by special operations forces.



Can BAE’s CV90 roll from European success to U.S. Army NGCV? –

In a promising sign for the US Army’s Big Six modernization plan, not one but three different companies have invested their own money in full-up working vehicles for the Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) project.



General Dynamics’ Griffin III for U.S. Army next gen combat vehicle –

In a promising sign for the U.S. Army’s Big Six modernization plan, not one but three different companies have invested their own money in full-up working vehicles for the Army’s Next Generation Combat Vehicle (NGCV) project.



America sold $55.6 billion in weapons abroad in FY18 — a 33 percent jump –

The U.S. inked $55.6 billion in foreign military sales during fiscal year 2018, easily smashing past the previous year’s total — and the Pentagon’s point man for security cooperation expects more in the future.



Lockheed, SNC decide to forgo bid protest on Boeing’s Huey replacement victory –

Lockheed Martin Sikorsky and Sierra Nevada Corp. have opted not to protest the U.S. Air Force’s recent decision to award a contract for the UH-1N program to Boeing, a decision that safeguards Boeing’s victory over what was seen as its major rival.





Defense

U.S. Army’s future tank may not be a tank –

The Army’s future tank may not be a tank, Brig. Gen. Ross Coffman, who is in charge of combat vehicle modernization, told Defense News in an interview at the Association of the U.S. Army’s annual show.



U.S. F-22s, B-2 bombers complete new training to show China they won’t back down –

The U.S. Air Force recently completed a first-of-its-kind training exercise involving the stealthiest aircraft in the world in a massive



Chief: This is how the Army must prepare for tomorrow’s wars –

As he enters his fourth year as the Army’s top general, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Mark Milley continues to push for a more ready, lethal and focused force, one that’s always training for the next fight.



Milley: The war in Afghanistan is seventeen years old, and now storm clouds are ‘on the horizon’ –

On Oct. 7, 2001, detachments of Army Special Forces soldiers dropped into Afghanistan to launch the first counterattack against terrorist forces following 9/11.



U.S. Army in final stages of hashing out Stryker lethality requirements –

The Army has entered the final stages of hashing out requirements for ramping up Stryker combat vehicle lethality and will make a decision in January on what it wants in order to increase its battlefield effectiveness.



Road to future vertical lift: Defiant preps for first flight, Valor leaves the nest –

The two vertical lift aircraft under development for the U.S. Army are making headway on the road to one day delivering a potential future medium-lift aircraft to the joint force.



Carl Gustaf is getting a ‘game changing’ laser-guided munition –

The 84mm recoilless rifle known as the Carl Gustaf boasts a number of munitions for a variety of missions, but with one noticeable gap: a precision guided munition.



Army seeks new tactical unmanned aircraft for demo, testing in brigade combat teams –

The Army is calling for ready-to-fly future tactical unmanned aircraft systems that it can demonstrate with a select group of brigade combat teams in an effort to ultimately replace its Shadow UAS with something that better meets the needs of units in the field, according to Brig. Gen. Thomas Todd, the program executive officer for Army Aviation.



U.S. Army finally knows what it needs to help GPS-denied troops –

The Army is nearing the finalization of its first set of requirements for a vehicle-based assured position, navigation and timing solution.



This new rifle optic basically guarantees ‘one shot, one kill’ –

Israeli defense firm Smart Shooter showcased a new optical device for assault rifles that the company said virtually guarantees rounds on target.



Army aviation taking major steps in 2019 to improve fleet –

The U.S. Army aviation’s program office is taking steps in 2019 to improve the fleet, to include moving forward on a major engine replacement effort for UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache helicopters as well as providing some of the fleet with improved visibility for degraded visual environments, according to the service’s program executive officer for aviation.



How Russian hybrid warfare changed the Pentagon’s perspective –

In 2014 Russia-backed separatists used a blend of digital and traditional fighting during their takeover of Crimea, and the Pentagon took note.



Network defense is an always-on kind of warfare –

In cyberspace there is no sanctuary. This means network defenders must maintain a mentality of constant conflict, according to the military’s top cyber official.



British Army’s new robot for explosive ordnance disposal sails through early trials –

The British Army’s new explosive ordnance disposal robot has passed a series of tests ahead of the country’s effort to add more high-tech robotics into its force and a complete user trial later this year, according to a company news release.



Man-packable kamikaze drones offer front-line tracking and strike packages –

Single-use suicide drones are making their way to the battlefield.



Five questions with U.S. Army Europe –

In the face of Russian aggression and influence, the United States has ramped up its troop presence in Europe, working to reassure and strengthen ties with allies and partners.



This new approach to powering the soldier could transform capabilities –

For decades, soldiers have been handed ever more sophisticated technology.



How the Army’s center for maneuver warfighting is linking lethality to training and equipment –

There’s probably no place in the Army where new initiatives, from cross functional teams prioritizing modernization to testing new equipment and concepts, is busier than the Maneuver Center of Excellence.



Major changes for small arms are on the way with the Army’s SAW replacement –

Over the past year, there’s been more movement on a replacement for the service rifle the Army has used for the past half century than there has been in at least a decade.



From Multi-Domain Battle to Multi-Domain Operations: Army evolves its guiding concept –

The Army has moved on from calling its guiding warfighting concept “Multi-Domain Battle” to the more encompassing “Multi-Domain Operations,” but the concept has undergone a metamorphosis that goes beyond just a name change.



Are Pentagon weapons systems vulnerable to cyberattacks? Here’s what GAO says –

Defense Department weapons programs are vulnerable to cyberattacks, and the Pentagon has been slow to protect the systems that are increasingly reliant on computer networks and software, a federal report said Oct. 9.





Veterans

Experts to review whether racism robbed WWI troops of Medal of Honor –

World War I experts, professors and students are carefully reviewing century-old military records to determine whether systemic racism cost combat heroes the valor awards they earned.



VA won’t turn over documents related to outside businessmen’s influence on department policy –

Veterans Affairs officials are declining to give members of Congress documents related to accusations that outside businessmen are unduly influencing department policy, citing legal ongoing disputes over the issue.





Space and Technology

Virgin Galactic weeks from sending first craft to space as Richard Branson races Elon Musk –

VIRGIN Galactic is “tantalizingly close” to sending its first rockets into space, with Sir Richard Branson’s team revealing it will happen in a matter of weeks, not months.