Aerotech News & Review


Local

October 22, 2018
 

Los Angeles County Air Show partners with Edwards AB

Air Force photograph by Donald R. Allen Air Force photograph by Donald R. Allen

Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, and Mike VanKirk, Los Angeles County Air Show Board president, met at Edwards Air Force Base Sept. 26 to begin working toward solidifying a formal multi-year partnership to conduct air shows at William J. Fox Airfield and Edwards Air Force Base.

The Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc. Board of Directors and senior leadership at the 412th Test Wing, Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California, have agreed to begin working toward solidifying a formal multi-year partnership to conduct air shows in the region.

This partnership paves the way to resume air shows at Edwards Air Force Base. The last public air show at the base was in 2009.

Next year, the event is moving from a traditional March time frame to October 18-20, 2019. The air show venues will rotate bi-annually between William J. Fox Airfield and Edwards Air Force Base:

* Oct. 18-20, 2019, at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster, Calif.;
* Oct. 16-18, 2020, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.;
* Oct. 15-17, 2021, at William J. Fox Airfield, Lancaster, Calif.;
* and Oct. 14-16, 2022, at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif.

“We’re very excited to put Edwards Air Force Base back on the air show map as “the center of the aerospace testing universe,” said Brig. Gen. E. John Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander. “This partnership provides an amazing opportunity to inspire and educate adults and youth throughout the entire region and to showcase to the American people what we provide to the war fighter. Edwards is committed to supporting the Antelope Valley community with the air show at Fox Field in 2019 and at our base in 2020.”

According to the Los Angeles County Air Show Board President, Mike VanKirk, “As we entered into the 6th annual event planning stages, the leadership team at Edwards Air Force Base reached out to open a dialogue about working in tandem on future air shows.”

VanKirk also said, “We were thrilled to start the conversation, and it quickly became apparent that a formal partnership would provide unique opportunities on several levels. The unbridled passion and commitment we all have in bringing awe inspiring “in the air” performances, static displays and educational STEM experiences to this community, will truly deepen the fan experience.”

This premier air show launched in 2014 at William J. Fox Airfield with participation by several aerospace companies, numerous community sponsors, Los Angeles County 5th District, and the City of Lancaster. During the past five years, the air show has featured premier U.S. military flight demonstration teams including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, U.S. Navy Blue Angels, F-22 Raptor team, and numerous premier aeronautical performers, Heroes and Legends discussion panels, and provided STEM scholarships to local youth.

VanKirk went on to say, “With the William J. Fox Field runway construction upgrades scheduled to be in full swing first quarter of 2019, it made sense for our Board of Directors to re-evaluate the timing of the air show. As our strategy session progressed, the conversations with Edwards Air Force Base evolved and a partnership made perfect sense. It’s a natural fit and we are delighted with the opportunities that will make this world class air show even better for 2019 and beyond.”

More details are scheduled to be released in November 2018.

The 412th Test Wing is the host wing for Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., the second largest base in the U.S. Air Force. The wing conducts developmental test and evaluation of military aircraft and emerging technologies. The wing also oversees daily base operations and provides support for over 10,000 military, federal civilian and contract personnel assigned to the 481-square mile installation.

The Los Angeles County Air Show, Inc is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation dedicated to promoting the importance of aviation for continued economic growth, inspiration, and educational opportunities for our youth, and enhancing available for the service and sacrifice of our military men and women. The mission of the Air Show will in, in part, accomplished by giving back to the needs of the community through a regional scholarship program for individuals who are interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – October 22, 2018

News Here are the 172 veterans running for Congress in November – A total of 172 veterans won primaries this year and will appear on midterm ballots across the country. Their military service spans from the 1950s to today, and includes time spent in the active-duty ranks, reserves and the Coast Guard.   Many troops...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – October 22, 2018

Putin: Russia would only use its nuclear arms in retaliation President Vladimir Putin says Russia would only use its nuclear weapons in response to an incoming missile attack. Putin said Oct. 18 Russia’s military doctrine doesn’t envisage a preventative nuclear strike. He noted that Russia would only launch a nuclear strike if its early warning...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Korean air force photograph

Participants ‘ROK’ RED FLAG-Alaska 19-1, ‘Finnish’ strong

Finnish air force photograph U.S. Air Force and Finnish air force aircraft fly together in Oct. 2018, on the way to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to participate in Red Flag-Alaska 19-1. RF-A 19-1 is the first Red Flag exercise...
 
Full Story »

 