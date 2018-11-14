Pilot dead, one hurt in crash at Texas AF base

One pilot is dead, and one was transferred to Val Verde Regional Medical Center when an Air Force T-38C Talon assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas, crashed at approximately 7:40 p.m., Nov. 13 on base.

Laughlin emergency responders are on scene.

The names of the pilots are being withheld for next of kin notification.

This was the second crash at Laughlin in just less than a year involving the Talon, which is one of the oldest jets in the Air Force fleet.

A T-38 crashed Nov. 20, 2017, after a total hydraulic failure near Lake Amistad outside Del Rio, Texas. One pilot ejected with minor injuries. Capt. Paul J. Barbour, 32, of Van Nuys, Calif., was killed because he forgot to arm his ejection seat and became trapped in the cockpit when the plane plunged to the ground.

In August, a T-38 jet crashed during a training mission out of Vance AFB in Enid, Okla., The single pilot on board safely ejected. There were no Talon crashes from 2014 to 2017.

Laughlin is one of four Air Education and Training Command undergraduate pilot training bases where novices learn to fly. It is home to 3,000 airmen and civilians.

A board of officers will convene to investigate the incident.