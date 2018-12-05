Aerotech News & Review


Technology

December 5, 2018
 

S&T 18 Wargame tests Air Force science, technology concepts for 2038

Marisa Alia-Novobilski
Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio
Air Force illustration Air Force illustration

The Air Force Materiel Command’s Science and Technology 2018 Wargames tested the military utility of more than 30 next-generation warfighting capabilities against a real-world operational scenario, focusing on mission sets that include air superiority, command and control, base defense, sustainment, strike, intelligence and more. The autonomous wingman concept, graphically represented here, is one of a number of command and control concepts vetted during play.

Capability concepts to ensure the Air Force’s ability to fly, fight and win in the year 2038 were put to the test during the Air Force Materiel Command’s Science and Technology Wargame 2018, Nov. 5 to 9.

More than 75 participants from across the Air Force footprint, including logistics and operations experts, weapons systems technology developers, scientists, engineers and intelligence professionals participated in the S&T 18 capstone event. The games tested the military utility of more than 30 next-generation warfighting capabilities against real-world operational scenarios, with the goal of identifying the concepts that work the best and to provide feedback to improve others with the potential for success.

“Looking at the concepts from this standpoint in conjunction with operators provides valuable information that scientists and creators can then take back to the lab to further develop capabilities in a way to give us an even greater advantage in a real world situation,” said Dr. Joni Arnold, technical director, AFMC Strategic Plans, Program Requirements and Analyses directorate.

Though play of the S&T Wargame extends back to 2002, the 2018 games were executed with a unique format twist where operators replayed the same scenarios exercised during the Air Force Global Engagement games held this past July. Only this time, the technology changed.

“We really wanted to understand the best play for a concept and how it could take a war to the next level,” said Charlene Holmes-Plump, S&T 18 Lead. “We mimicked the same moves and replayed scenarios with new capabilities added in to see how the results would improve or change.”

The materiel concepts tested during the S&T 18 event spanned a wide spectrum of Air Force mission sets, to include air superiority, command and control, base defense, sustainment, strike, intelligence and more. While the games maintained a strong focus on science and technology, they also looked at the Air Force’s ability to establish, support, and sustain operating locations, impacts of adaptive basing, and agile acquisition concepts from a materiel and logistics perspective.

Tested concepts included things such as collaborative low cost missile swarming remotely piloted aircraft, reusable air defense, multi-domain network concepts and expeditionary energy systems, among others.

“We identified the concepts that made the biggest difference in the game and those that were harder to beat. We also gathered feedback from operators on other ways we might use a concept that may imply a different way of fighting,” said Arnold. “All of this information is provided back to concept owners so they can better understand the operational utility of their work outside of the lab.”

The results and lessons learned from the S&T 18 event will feed into the Air Force Weapons Integration Center’s Futures Game in spring 2019. Unlike S&T 18, these will be executed at a higher classification, ultimately taking the games to the next level.

“This will be a chance to vet concepts and see what they can do at a different capability level,” said Holmes-Plump. “The additional competencies can make us more lethal and things more difficult for our adversaries.”

Holmes-Plump emphasized the importance of the Air Force enterprise and the synergy between AFMC, AFWIC and Headquarters, Air Force, among others, in the overall success of the S&T 18 event. Each year the games improve as do the variety in capabilities tested during the event.

“Every year our team gets stronger and the number of concepts in our toolbox grow,” said Holmes-Plump. “The reality of today’s global environment and the need for our leaders at the highest level to know all of the options to maintain our superiority have elevated the games to the next level.”

The final S&T 18 technical report will be completed by January 2019 and will include key findings, insights and recommendations for Air Force technical teams.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News
Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Trever Statz

Five missing, two found after F/A-18, tanker crash off Japan

TOKYO — A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan’s southwestern coast after colliding early Dec. 5, and rescuers found two of the seven crew members, one of them in stable cond...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – December 5, 2018

News Search and rescue underway for 2 Marine Corps aircraft off coast of Japan, 1 person rescued – Search and rescue operations are underway off the coast of Japan for a U.S. Marine Corps KC-130 refueling tanker and an F/A-18 fighter jet involved in a mishap, according to the Marines.   U.S. reconfigures border troops...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 5, 2018

NATO chief says Bosnia set for new move on membership path Bosnia-Herzegovina is likely to take a major step this week in its ambition to join NATO, the military alliance’s secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, said Dec. 3. NATO foreign ministers are expected Dec. 5 to activate Bosnia’s Membership Action Plan, a reform process that prepares countries...
 
Full Story »

 