Aerotech News & Review


Defense

December 10, 2018
 

Australia F-35s leave in historic launch

Tags:
Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham
Luke AFB, Ariz.
Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and supplies in preparation for their multi-day journey to Australia. The Globemaster is scheduled to follow two F-35A Lightning II’s for their historic arrival in Australia.

The Royal Australian Air Force launched two F-35A Lightning II’s Dec. 3, starting the multi-day journey to a historic arrival in Australia.

The two jets, along with a KC-30A, C-17 and approximately 40 airmen, will accompany the fighters on the more than 10,000 mile journey from Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., to RAAF base Amberley, with brief stops in Hawaii and Guam.

Scheduled to land at RAAF base Williamstown, New South Wales, Dec. 10, the F-35s, the pilots and airmen will be welcomed home with a colossal ceremony.

“All five of us pilots are sharing the flying back to Australia,” said Wing Commander Darren Clare, No. 3 Squadron commander. “However, Squadron Leader Edwin Borrman, F-35 pilot, will be on my wing when we arrive in Williamtown. It will be fantastic to get these jets back in Australia, to start flying and maintaining them in our home environment.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

The Royal Australian Air Force roundel is the official symbol on all RAAF aircraft, used on the side of a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The kangaroo has been the center of the roundel since 1956.

The Australian government committed to purchasing the F-35A more than 16 years ago. They are scheduled to receive all 72 of their new war-fighting machines by 2024.

Though several years have gone by since the initial commitment to buy the jets, the RAAF airmen have been prepping to leave Luke for the last two months.

RAAF Flight Sgt. Damian Gardiner, No. 3 Squadron, said over the past months, once the required routine maintenance was completed on the jets, the airmen have been using their time to pack equipment and participate in final training.

As the RAAF prepares for the transition of four squadrons into F-35A squadrons at Williamtown, No. 3 Squadron and pilots within the 61st Fighter Squadron will continue to train at Luke for years to come.
 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Royal Australian Air Force airman prepare to take off in a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF airmen were flying in support of a multi-day mission to bring the first two F-35s to Australia.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force airman waves goodbye before closing the door on a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and supplies in preparation for their multi-day journey to Australia.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Royal Australian Air Force and U.S. Air Force push gear off of a K-Loader at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Darren Clare, F-35 pilot, waves goodbye while taxiing at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF was preparing to launch two F-35A Lightning II’s for their historic arrival in Australia several days later.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A Lightning II taxis at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. Two F-35s were preparing to take off and fly to Hawaii as part of their multi-day journey to Australia.

 

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Jensen Stidham

A Royal Australian Air Force airman carries supplies into a C-17 Globemaster III at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018. The RAAF loaded the aircraft with airmen and supplies in preparation for their multi-day journey to Australia.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

2018 Los Angeles County Air Show Guide

LA County Air Show, featuring the USAF F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team and more! Includes flight line map and information on aerial performances and static displays. Presented by Lockheed Martin at Fox Airfield, Lancaster CA, March 24 & 25 2018.

LA County Air Show Guide

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – December 10, 2018

News Marines identify F/A-18 pilot killed in collision off Japanese coast, KC-130 crew still missing – Five Marines onboard a downed KC-130 are still missing following a midair collision between the Hercules aircraft and an F/A-18 fighter off the Japanese coast on Dec. 6.     Business Here’s latest on Lockheed’s massive long-range anti-ballistic missile...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – December 10, 2018

U.S. Marines ID dead crew member in Japan warplanes crash The U.S. Marine Corps has identified a fighter pilot who died after his jet collided with a refueling aircraft during training off Japan’s coast, leaving five other Marines missing and one rescued. Two pilots were flying an F/A-18 Hornet that collided with a KC-130 Hercules...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Defense
Air Force photograph by Master Sgt. Jeremy T. Lock

Air Force proposes to base F-35s at Tyndall AFB

Supplemental funds needed to build advanced fighter base Following the damage to Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla., caused by Hurricane Michael, the Air Force is recommending that Congress use supplemental funding for rebuilding the...
 
Full Story »

 