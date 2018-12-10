Aerotech News & Review


Business

December 10, 2018
 

Boeing launches longest-range business jet ever with BBJ 777X

Boeing Business Jets on Dec. 10 announced it is launching the BBJ 777X, a new Boeing Business Jet model that can fly more than half way around the world without stopping, farther than any business jet ever built.

“Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination. The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long range VIP travel,” said Greg Laxton, head of Boeing Business Jets, at the bi-annual Middle East Business Aviation Association Show.

Customers can choose between two models: the BBJ 777-8 and BBJ 777-9. The BBJ 777-8 offers the longest range of 11,645 nautical miles and a spacious 3,256 square-foot cabin.

The BBJ 777-9 provides an even larger cabin measuring 3,689 square feet, while still offering ultra-long range of 11,000 nautical miles. This model opens up almost unlimited interior design options to ensure ultimate comfort for long distance travel.

To demonstrate the versatility of the airplane’s spacious cabin, BBJ unveiled interior concepts from three leading design firms: Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design. Each concept shows how the BBJ 777X can be transformed to suit the tastes of any VIP customer.

The strength of the BBJ fleet of airplanes was highlighted at the air show as Boeing announced it recently booked another order for its BBJ MAX family. The order from an unidentified customer brings total orders for the BBJ MAX to 21.

Based on Boeing’s best-selling 737 MAX airplane, the BBJ MAX offers more than three times the cabin space as most of its competitors, a lower cabin altitude, and the ability to fly 7,000 nautical miles.



 

