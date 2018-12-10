Headlines – December 10, 2018

News

Marines identify F/A-18 pilot killed in collision off Japanese coast, KC-130 crew still missing –

Five Marines onboard a downed KC-130 are still missing following a midair collision between the Hercules aircraft and an F/A-18 fighter off the Japanese coast on Dec. 6.





Business

Here’s latest on Lockheed’s massive long-range anti-ballistic missile radar –

Lockheed Martin is on schedule to deliver its massive solid-state Long-Range Discrimination Radar in 2020, according to executives who spoke Dec. 7 with reporters.



Facing uncertain future, Piaggio Aerospace gets new management –

Two weeks after its Gulf owners placed it into receivership, Piaggio Aerospace has a new manager appointed by the Italian government who is seeking a buyer for the historic Italy-based firm.



Greek defense minister makes crowd-funding plea to afford new warships –

Greek defense minister Panos Kammenos has asked wealthy citizens to help fund new warships for the country’s navy.



Blink and you’ll miss it: B-21 bomber accomplishes another big review –

The Air Force’s super-secret new bomber recently completed its critical design review, an Air Force official confirmed Dec. 6.



After a couple months delay, F-35 moves into operational tests –

The F-35 has officially entered into its operation test phase, paving the way for a full rate production decision next year, the program office announced Dec. 6.



SIPRI: U.S. dwarfs rest of world in armaments production –

U.S. firms are by far the atop the global arms trade, according to an expert report. Germany’s largest defense company landed at 25th among the globe’s top 100; Russia, Turkey, and China are also boosting production.





Defense

Trump reverses course, tells Pentagon to boost budget request to $750 billion –

President Donald Trump has told Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to submit a $750 billion budget proposal for fiscal 2020, in a reversal from his pledge to trim defense spending, two people familiar with the budget negotiations have told Politico.



Trump wants South Korea to pay more for U.S. troop presence –

President Trump wants South Korea to pay significantly more money for American troops stationed in South Korea, a demand that has snarled negotiations over a defense pact as the Seoul government resists, according to people familiar with the talks.



U.S. destroyer conducts freedom-of-navigation operation near Russia amid heightened tensions –

The USS McCampbell sailed near contested waters claimed by Russia during a freedom-of-navigation operation in the Sea of Japan on Dec. 5, according to news reports.



U.S. is paying more than it bargained for in the Yemen War –

U.S. taxpayers have been footing the bill for a major part of the Saudi-led campaign, possibly to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. The revelation—detailed in a Defense Department letter obtained by The Atlantic—is likely to raise further ire among senators who have grown ever-more critical of Saudi conduct in the war, which has resulted in a growing number of civilian casualties, and U.S. support for it.



Trump’s push to boost lethal drone exports reaps few rewards –

More than six months after the Trump administration rolled out a new set of regulations promising to make it easier to sell American-made military drones abroad, no new sales have been made, and drone-makers are frustrated by the lack of concrete results.



Futures Command adds new tool for preparing Army for next war –

Army Futures Command Dec. 7 took charge of a new forward-looking agency that will be responsible for making sure the service sees the threats it may face on tomorrow’s battlefield.



Why U.S. Navy will deactivate an F-35 Squadron next year –

The Navy will deactivate the Grim Reapers of Strike Fighter Squadron 101, consolidating all Joint Strike Fighter operations and training at California’s Naval Air Station Lemoore, officials confirmed on Dec. 7.



U.S. Air Force wants to house three F-35 squadrons at rebuilt Tyndall, move Raptors permanently –

Nearly two months after Hurricane Michael devastated Tyndall Air Force Base in Northern Florida, the Air Force on Dec. 7 said it wants to rebuild the installation.





Veterans

Online VA medical appointments expanding to Walmart sites, VFW posts –

In coming months, when veterans are trying to decide whether to go to a Veterans Affairs hospital or a private doctor for their check-up, they may opt for a trip to Walmart instead.



Now 97, Navy veteran recalls Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor –

Retired U.S. Navy Cmdr. Don Long was alone on an anchored military seaplane in the middle of a bay across the island from Pearl Harbor when Japanese warplanes started striking Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941, watching from afar as the bombs and bullets killed and wounded thousands.