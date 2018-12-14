Aerotech News & Review


December 14, 2018
 

U.S. military identifies 5 dead in warplanes crash off Japan

AP

The U.S. military has identified five Marines who were declared dead after their refueling plane collided with a fighter jet last week off Japan’s southern coast.

Search and recovery operations have ended after finding only one survivor, who was aboard the fighter jet.

The five crew members identified Dec. 12 were on a KC-130 Hercules refueling aircraft that collided with an F/A-18 Hornet during regular training. The warplanes crashed into the sea south of Japan’s Shikoku island.

The Marine Corps identified the crew members as Lt. Col. Kevin R. Herrmann, 38, of New Bern, N.C.; Maj. James M. Brophy, 36, of Staatsburg, N.Y.; Staff Sgt. Maximo A. Flores, 27, of Surprise, Ariz.; Cpl. Daniel E. Baker, 21, of Tremont, Ill.; and Cpl. William C. Ross, 21, of Hendersonville, Tenn.



 

Headlines – December 14, 2018

News Russia ready to discuss inspections with U.S. on arms treaty – Russia is ready to discuss mutual inspections with the United States in order to save the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty, RIA news agency cited Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying on Dec. 14.   Bucking Trump, U.S. Senate OKs historic Yemen measures...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News Briefs – December 14, 2018

Lockheed Martin to provide LA with clean drinking water Lockheed Martin has agreed to supply 1.5 billion gallons of clean drinking water a year to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power under a deal involving its cleanup of a contaminated groundwater site. The DWP announced the agreement Dec. 12. Lockheed Martin has been...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Virgin Galactic photograph

Richard Branson welcomes astronauts home from Virgin Galactic’s first spaceflight

Virgin Galactic photograph VSS Unity takes to the skies for her first space flight. History was made and a long-anticipated dream realized in Mojave, Calif., Dec. 13 as Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo, VSS Unity, landed from h...
 
Full Story »

 