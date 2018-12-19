News Briefs – December 19, 2018

U.S. conducts 6 airstrikes against Somalia extremists, 62 dead

The United States military’s Africa Command says that it has carried out six airstrikes in the Gandarshe area of Somalia which killed a total of 62 extremists from the al-Shabab rebel group.

In a statement issued Dec. 17, the U.S. military said it carried out four strikes on Dec. 15 in which 34 people were killed and two more on Dec. 16 which killed 28. It said all strikes were in the Gandarshe coast area south of the capital.

It said that no civilians were injured or killed.

The U.S. military statement said all six strikes were carried out in close coordination with Somalia’s government. It said the airstrikes were conducted to prevent al-Shabab from using remote areas as a safe haven to plot, direct, inspire, and recruit for future attacks. AP



Trump plans to create unified US Space Command

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order before the end of the year creating a U.S. Space Command as a major military command.

That’s according to two U.S. officials who say Vice President Mike Pence will make the announcement Tuesday at the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. One official says Trump could sign the order as soon as Tuesday.

The move is separate from Trump’s goal of creating a “Space Force” as an independent armed service branch, but could be a step in that direction.

The U.S. Air Force’s existing Space Command would be a key component of the new joint entity, raising space to the same status as U.S. Cyber Command.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. AP



Serbia, Kosovo trade accusations over Kosovo’s new army

The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo traded accusations Dec. 17 at the U.N. Security Council over Kosovo’s decision to transform its 4,000-strong security force into a regular army and Serbia’s threat of armed intervention — but both expressed their readiness for dialogue.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic accused Kosovo of violating a 1999 U.N. resolution by deciding to form an army and demanded to know from what document “do they derive their so-called sovereign right to form their own military? Where is that written?” He answered: “I can tell you in advance, nowhere.”

Kosovo’s president, Hashim Thaci, countered that his country is a sovereign nation and has an absolute right to form its own army. “If Kosovo made a mistake it is only that it waited for five years … to establish an army.” He added, in obvious criticism of Serbia: “It is belated because we waited for goodwill from those who never showed goodwill towards Kosovo.”

Kosovo was a province of Serbia and came under U.N. and NATO administration after a 1999 NATO-led air war halted a Serbian crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists. The Security Council resolution that established the interim U.N. administration left the final status of Kosovo in question.

Kosovo’s predominantly ethnic Albanian leadership declared independence in 2008, and Kosovo has been recognized by 116 countries. Serbia rejects its secession, and Russia, a close ally and veto-wielding Security Council member, has blocked Kosovo from becoming a member of the United Nations.

The council meeting highlighted the nearly two decade-long stalemate over Kosovo and the escalating tensions in the western Balkans. At the same time, both Kosovo and Serbia say they see their futures in the European Union, which has been trying for years to normalize relations between them — so far unsuccessfully. AP



Putin claims Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalent

President Vladimir Putin says Russia’s new weapons have no foreign equivalents and will help ensure the country’s security for decades to come.

Putin, speaking during a Dec. 18 meeting with the top military brass in Moscow, specifically mentioned the new Kinzhal hypersonic missile and the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle, saying they have significantly bolstered Russia’s military capability.

Kinzhal has already been commissioned by the military. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the aircraft carrying missiles have flown 89 patrol missions this year.

Shoigu said the Avangard will enter service with the military next year.

Putin said Russia would have to respond to the planned U.S. withdrawal from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. He reaffirmed a strong denial of Washington’s claim that Russia had violated the pact and blamed the U.S. for breaking it. AP



Virginia to pay Northrop Grumman $35M over contract dispute

Officials say Virginia has settled its legal dispute with Northrop Grumman for nearly $40 million.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the state Information Technologies Agency and Northrop Grumman announced Dec. 14 they’ve settled dueling lawsuits filed 21/2 years ago in Richmond Circuit Court over the early end of Virginia’s 13-year, $2.4 billion contract for government IT and services.

Virginia will pay Northrop Grumman $35.8 million, roughly half of the $72 million the Falls Church-based company said it was owed in fees for the state’s decision to end the contract almost a year early. The settlement also requires Virginia to release $4.2 million in fees it withheld for mainframe computer service during the dispute.

State Chief Information Officer Nelson Moe and Northrop Grumman spokesman Tim Paynter say both are pleased the dispute is resolved. AP