December 21, 2018
 

Northrop Grumman to provide advanced EW simulation, training capability to U.S. Air Force

The Joint Threat Emitter provides a modern, reactive battlespace war environment, designed to help train military personnel to identify and effectively counter enemy missile or artillery threats.

Northrop Grumman has received a $450 million, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract award to deliver Joint Threat Emitter systems to the U.S. Air Force.

The JTE offers realistic war fighter training and provides a modern, reactive battlespace environment that trains military personnel to identify and counter enemy missile and artillery threats.

Awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, the JTE Enhanced Delivery Initiative contract includes threat emitter units, mobile and fixed command and control units as well as spares, support equipment, testing and training.

JTE is a robust and ruggedized system that is easily relocated, reactive to aircrew/aircraft for fast-jet, fixed-wing and rotary-wing defensive measures, and can be rapidly reprogrammed with new threat parameters.

“Our Joint Threat Emitter systems enable aircrews to train in environments that match actual combat situations. These training systems are critical in preparing members of the military to respond to threats,” said Rob Fleming, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman.

The JTE Enhanced Delivery Initiative includes foreign military sales to U.S. partner countries through the U.S. Air Force. All work under this contract will be performed in Buffalo, N.Y.

Northrop Grumman’s JTE is the current U.S. Air Force program of record with 28 systems so far fielded both domestically and internationally.



 

