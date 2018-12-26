Air Force Marathon registration to open January 1

Registration for the 23rd Annual Air Force Marathon opens at midnight Jan. 1, 2019.

Runners can register at www.usafmarathon.com by clicking the registration tab.

“We’re excited about offering an almost entirely new race experience that we believe runners will enjoy,” said Race Director Brandon Hough.

Registration for the 2019 Air Force Marathon will open with a New Year’s Resolution special that will offer the best prices in a decade. The prices will be valid through Jan. 3.

“We received such great feedback from our 2018 runners that we are implementing,” said Hough. “From updated courses to a whole new expo experience, we think runners are going to be noticing a difference.”

After a successful first year, the Fly-Fight-Win Challenge Series will be returning and adding an additional option. Runners can register for either the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon races just like last year or the 5K, 10K and Full Marathon races as one event. In completing either challenge, runners will receive an additional, premium medal. Registrants for the challenge must still be able to complete the 10K race in one hour or less (9:41 pace) to be able to make it to the Half or Full Marathon start time. Organizers are also adding a 1K kid’s race, The Tailwind Trot, for children 4-12 and their parents scheduled for Sept. 20 at 6 p.m., just before the 5K event.

The featured aircraft for 2019 will be the Air Force’s newest tanker, the KC-46 Pegasus.

The Air Force Marathon, presented by Northrop Grumman, USAA and Boeing, is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The Sports & Fitness Expo is held at Wright State University’s Nutter Center and is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20. The event will also feature a Breakfast of Champions and Gourmet Pasta Dinner scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20.

Get more information about the race at www.usafmarathon.com.