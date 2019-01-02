Aerotech News & Review


Shanahan addresses DOD

Patrick M. Shanahan
acting Defense Secretary

Under the direction of President Trump, the Department of Defense remains focused on safeguarding our nation. We have deep respect for Secretary Mattis’ lifetime of service, and it has been a privilege to serve as his deputy secretary.

As acting secretary of defense, I now look forward to working with President Trump to carry out his vision alongside strong leaders including the service secretaries, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the combatant commanders, and senior personnel in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

The Department of Defense continues to be one of our nation’s bedrock institutions. Our foundational strength lies in the remarkable men and women who volunteer to serve our country and protect our freedoms, while making immense personal sacrifice. It is an honor to work with such a dedicated team committed to the greatness of our nation.



 

News

Headlines – January 4, 2019

News Chinese spacecraft becomes first ever to touch down on dark side of the moon – A Chinese spacecraft has made the first-ever landing on the far side of the moon as it transmitted a never-before-seen image of the unexplored surface. Lunar explorer Chang’e-4 touched down at 10.26am local time, state media reported, and took...
 
News

News Briefs – January 4, 2019

Pakistan army says it shot down India drone over Kashmir Pakistan’s military says it has shot down a second Indian spy drone in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops downed the drone Jan. 2 along the...
 
Business
Boeing photograph

Boeing to modernize entire Spanish Chinook fleet

Boeing photograph Boeing has manufactured more than 460 CH-47F Chinooks. Spain is one of 12 nations that has ordered the most current Chinook configuration. Boeing will upgrade all 17 of Spain’s CH-47D Chinook helicopters to ...
 
