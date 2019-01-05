News Briefs – January 4, 2019

Pakistan army says it shot down India drone over Kashmir

Pakistan’s military says it has shot down a second Indian spy drone in two days flying in Pakistani airspace over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor says Pakistani troops downed the drone Jan. 2 along the Line of Control that divides the Pakistani- and Indian-controlled portions of Kashmir.

Authorities say Pakistani troops retrieved the wreckage of the Indian drone. Pakistan’s military also reported shooting down a drone from India on Jan. 1.

There has been no comment from India.

Kashmir is split between Pakistan and India, both of which claim the territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it since their independence from British rule in 1947. AP



Afghan officials say Italian adviser survives rogue attack

Afghan officials say an Italian military adviser escaped unhurt after a rogue border policeman opened fire on his armored vehicle in western Afghanistan’s Herat province, not far from the border with Iran.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the adviser was inside his armored vehicle after finishing a meeting Jan. 2 with Afghan officials when the gunmen opened fire, wounding a female police officer before being shot dead by nearby police.

A senior police official who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to discuss the incident, said the adviser was an Italian national.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack but Taliban insurgents routinely urge serving Afghan security forces to attack NATO personnel in Afghanistan, mostly as advisers. AP