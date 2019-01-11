Aerotech News & Review


Business

January 11, 2019
 

Northrop Grumman receives LITENING targeting pod IDIQ award with $1.3 billion potential

Northrop Grumman photograph Northrop Grumman photograph

Northrop Grumman’s LITENING advanced targeting pod includes a suite of advanced high-resolution sensors and a data link for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and target acquisition.

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Northrop Grumman a $1.3 billion indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity award for LITENING advanced targeting pod sustainment, production, software and upgrades.

“Since the first generation of the Northrop Grumman LITENING pod, we have been providing this mission critical capability with our top priority of ensuring that LITENING is ready for any mission, any time,” said Brent Toland, vice president, land and avionics C4ISR, Northrop Grumman. “This initial logistics award continues our 24/7 commitment to LITENING operators and maintainers.”

LITENING is in service with major components of the Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Air National Guard, the Marine Corps and several international customers. It has been integrated on a wide range of platforms, including AV-8B, A-10, B-52, C-130, F-15, F-16 and F/A-18.

LITENING features high definition video, 1K FLIR and charged-coupled device sensors, laser imaging sensors and multiple plug-and-play data link options. Any LITENING pod can be upgraded to the latest configuration due to its modular design.



 

