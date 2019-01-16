Aerotech News & Review


News Briefs – January 16, 2019

Supreme Court rejects appeal over military burn pits

The U.S. Supreme Court is rejecting appeals from military veterans who claim they suffer health problems because of open burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The justices on Jan. 14 left in place a federal appeals court ruling that more than 60 lawsuits over the burn pits could not go forward.
The lawsuits said military contractor KBR dumped tires, batteries, medical waste and other materials into open burn pits. The suits claimed the resulting smoke caused neurological problems, cancers and other health issues in more than 800 service members. The complaints said at least 12 service members died.
The appeals court said KBR was essentially under military control and had little discretion in deciding how to manage the waste. KBR’s attorney said the decision to use burn pits “was made by the military.”
KBR was formerly owned by Halliburton Corp. AP
 

Pentagon agrees to extended role on U.S.-Mexico border mission

The military is taking on a new and extended role on the U.S.-Mexico border, the Pentagon said Jan. 14.
At the request of the Department of Homeland Security, the Pentagon agreed to provide personnel to operate security cameras and to lay about 150 miles of concertina wire between official ports of entry, officials said. The military also will continue to fly aircraft in support of Customs and Border Protection personnel.
“DOD is transitioning its support at the southwestern border from hardening ports of entry to mobile surveillance and detection, as well as concertina wire emplacement between ports of entry,” the Pentagon said in a statement.
Troops last fall put down about 70 miles of concertina wire.
An official familiar with the agreement said the Pentagon has not yet determined how many additional active-duty troops will be required to carry out the additional work. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that were not made public after Acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan approved the plan.
There are about 2,350 active-duty troops performing the border mission, which began Oct. 30 and initially was to end Dec. 15. It was extended to Jan. 31 before DHS submitted a new request for help Dec. 27 and will now stretch to the end of September.
The official said it is possible that National Guard troops could perform some of the aviation support.
The military’s current role at the border has been widely debated, in part because it began just days before the congressional midterm elections in November and was attacked by critics as a political ploy.
The military is prohibited by law from performing domestic law enforcement tasks but has periodically provided assistance to civilian border security authorities. AP



 

