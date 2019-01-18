B-2, F-22s conduct interoperability training

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and two F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, fly near Diamond Head State Monument, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. Three B-2 bombers and more than 200 Airmen deployed here in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.



A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and two F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, fly near Diamond Head State Monument, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. Three B-2 bombers and more than 200 Airmen deployed here in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.



A B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., conducts aerial refueling near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. The aircraft are flying in support of a U.S. Strategic Command Bomber Task Force mission. U.S. Strategic Command’s Bomber Forces regularly conduct combined theater security cooperation engagements with allies and partners, demonstrating the U.S. capability to command, control and conduct bomber missions across the globe.



A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and two F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, fly near Diamond Head State Monument, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. Three B-2 bombers and more than 200 Airmen deployed here in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.



A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and two F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, fly near Diamond Head State Monument, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. Three B-2 bombers and more than 200 Airmen deployed here in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.



A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and two F-22 Raptors from the 199th Fighter Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, fly near Diamond Head State Monument, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. Three B-2 bombers and more than 200 Airmen deployed here in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.





Air Force Reserve Master Sgt. Ken Clonts, a 756th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueler, conducts aerial refueling with an F-22 Raptor from the 199th Fighter Squadron near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2019. The F-22 Raptors conducted interoperability training with the B-2 Spirit bomber deployed here from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. The bombers and more than 200 Airmen are deployed in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.



A B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and F-22 Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing fly near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. The aircraft are deployed here in support of a U.S. Strategic Command’s bomber task force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.





A B-2 Spirit bomber deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., and F-22 Raptors from the Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing fly near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, during an interoperability training mission Jan. 15, 2019. The aircraft are deployed here in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s Bomber Task Force mission. Bomber aircraft regularly rotate through the Indo-Pacific region to integrate capabilities with key regional partners and maintain a high state of aircrew proficiency.