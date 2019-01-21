Aerotech News & Review


U.S., Philippine AF conduct bilateral air contingency exchange

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Anthony Small Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Anthony Small

A U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon deployed from Kunsan Air Base, Korea, lands to kickoff the Bilateral Air Contingent Exchange-Philippines (BACE-P) at Cesar Basa Air Base, Philippines, Jan.18, 2019. This is the seventh iteration of BACE-P established by U.S. Pacific Command and executed by Headquarters Pacific Air Forces. These exchanges promote interoperability, build upon the foundation of a strong U.S.-Philippines’ alliance, and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Air Force F-16s, aircrew, maintenance and support personnel deployed from Kunsan Air Base, Korea to Basa Air Base, Philippines Jan. 17, 2019, in order to fly and train with Philippine counterparts as part of a regularly reoccurring bilateral air contingent exchange.

This deployment marks the seventh iteration of BACE-P since its establishment in 2016 and is remarkable for its incorporation of fighter aircraft.

“We are excited and grateful for this opportunity to work with our close friends, partners and allies in the Philippine Air Force,” said Col. Christopher Faurot, BACE-P 13th Expeditionary Air Squadron commander. “Through this engagement, our bilateral forces will increase their interoperability and deepen relationships, which ultimately supports maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Anthony Small Air Force photograph by Staff Sgt. Anthony Small

A U.S Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon deployed from Kunsan Air Base, Korea, taxis on the flightline to kickoff the Bilateral Air Contingent Exchange-Philippines (BACE-P) at Cesar Basa Air Base, Philippines, Jan.18, 2019. This is the seventh iteration of BACE-P established by U.S. Pacific Command and executed by Headquarters Pacific Air Forces. Incorporating F-16s in this iteration of operations will allow for air-to-air and air-to-ground interfly training with the Philippine Air Force’s FA-50s.

In addition to interfly training between USAF F-16s and PAF FA-50s, Airmen will conduct subject matter expert exchanges on topics to include: intelligence, flightline, and maintenance backshop operations.

Previous iterations of BACE-P have been held across the Philippines at locations including Clark and Mactan Air Bases and involved aircraft to include: U.S. Air Force A-10s, C-130s, HH-60s and U.S. Navy E/A 18 Growlers in order to exercise a range of airpower capabilities.



 

