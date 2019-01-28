Boeing delivers first two KC-46A Pegasus tankers to U.S. Air Force

The first two Boeing KC-46 Pegasus aircraft departed Everett’s Paine Field Jan. 25 for McConnell Air Force Base where the 22nd Air Refueling Wing will be the first unit to have the world’s newest air refueling tankers.

McConnell, in Wichita, Kansas, will receive two more tankers in the weeks ahead. Then Oklahoma’s Altus Air Force Base will receive four planes to support aircrew training.

The Air Force will soon begin evaluating the KC-46’s systems in operationally realistic scenarios, which is required before the aircraft can be used in combat. It will also continue validating the KC-46’s refueling capabilities, with aircraft including the B-2 bomber, C-5 cargo plane, and F-35 fighter. Prior testing involved the B-52 bomber, C-17 cargo plane, and F-15E and F/A-18 fighters, among others.