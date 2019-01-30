Aerotech News & Review


Space

January 30, 2019
 

To catch a wave, rocket launches from top of world

nasa-launch1

NASA photograph

On Jan. 4, 2019, at 4:37 a.m., EST, the CAPER-2 mission launched from the Andøya Space Center in Andenes, Norway, on a 4-stage Black Brant XII sounding rocket.

Reaching an apogee of 480 miles high before splashing down in the Arctic Sea, the rocket flew through active aurora borealis, or northern lights, to study the waves that accelerate electrons into our atmosphere.

CAPER-2, short for Cusp Alfvén and Plasma Electrodynamics Rocket-2, is a sounding rocket mission — a type of spacecraft that carries scientific instruments on short, targeted trips to space before falling back to Earth. In addition to their relatively low price tags and quick development time, sounding rockets are ideally suited for launching into transient events — like the sudden formation of the aurora borealis, or northern lights.

For CAPER-2 scientists, flying through an aurora provides a peek into a process as fundamental as it is complex: How do particles get accelerated throughout space? NASA studies this phenomenon in an effort to better understand not only the space environment surrounding Earth — and thus protect our technology in space from radiation — but also to help understand the very nature of stars and atmospheres throughout the solar system and beyond.

“Throughout the universe you have charged particles getting accelerated — in the Sun’s atmosphere, in the solar wind, in the atmospheres of other planets, and in astrophysical objects,” said Jim LaBelle, space physicist at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, and principal investigator for the CAPER-2 mission. “An aurora presents us with a local laboratory where we can observe these acceleration processes close at hand.”

NASA photograph NASA photograph

Sounding rockets are well-suited for studying the fundamental physics of the northern lights.

Technically, the CAPER-2 team is interested in what happens just before an aurora starts glowing. Electrons, pouring into our atmosphere from space, collide with atmospheric gases and trigger the aurora’s glow. Somehow, they pick up speed along the way.

“By the time they crash into our atmosphere, these electrons are traveling over 10 times faster than they were before,” said Doug Rowland, space physicist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who also studies particle acceleration. “We still don’t understand the fundamental physics of how that happens.”

The CAPER-2 team focused on a special kind of aurora that forms during the day. Unlike the nighttime aurora, the daytime aurora is triggered by electrons that stream in directly from the Sun — and we know far less about them.

“There’s been a huge amount of research done on the regular nighttime aurora, but the daytime aurora is much less studied,” said Craig Kletzing, space physicist at the University of Iowa in Iowa City and coinvestigator for the mission. “There are good indications that there are some similarities and there are also some differences.”

The team is focusing on how the electrons that create daytime auroras are jostled around by waves, in ways that may or may not differ from nighttime auroras. Two kinds of waves are of special interest, and have opposite effects. Alfvén waves, named after Swedish Nobel laureate Hannes Alfvén who first predicted their existence in 1942, are thought to accelerate the electrons. These huge waves — measuring tens to hundreds of miles long from peak to peak — propagate along Earth’s magnetic field lines, whipping electrons to and fro.

On the other side are Langmuir waves, which are generated by the electrons themselves — a process that steals some of the electrons’ energy and slows them down. CAPER-2 will carry a high-resolution wave-particle correlator to measure them, the first sounding rocket mission to do so for the daytime aurora.

Andøya Space Center/Trond Abrahamsen photograph Andøya Space Center/Trond Abrahamsen photograph

Earth’s magnetosphere, showing the northern and southern polar cusps (illustration).

“This is very data-intensive,” said LaBelle. “It’s unique to sounding rockets to be able to look at this mechanism in this level of detail.”

For the launch, the CAPER-2 team traveled to northern Norway, one of the few places that can put a rocket within range of the daytime aurora. Every day, northern Norway rotates under an opening in Earth’s magnetic field known as the northern polar cusp, where particles from the Sun can funnel into our upper atmosphere.

Meeting the aurora right where they form is the best way to understand physical processes that are far too large to replicate in a lab.

“It’s a kind of natural laboratory,” LaBelle added. “We take our experiment to two different environments, where the variables are different, and then test the theory and answer the questions.”

CAPER-2 was the third of nine sounding rocket missions taking part in the Grand Challenge Initiative – Cusp, an international campaign to explore the northern polar cusp. The VISIONS-2 and TRICE-2 missions launched in early December, and the fourth mission, G-CHASER, launched on Jan. 13. The window for AZURE, the next mission in the Grand Challenge Initiative – Cusp, opens on March 23, 2019.



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the Jan. 18 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:
• Community thanks Steve Knight for his service: page 3
• Future AF Academy student visits Edwards: page 5
• AFTC’s David K. Robertson nominated for top DoD award: page 6
• Plane Crazy Saturday featuring Joe Biviano: page 7
• Movie magic on Rosamond Dry Lake – High Desert Hangar Stories: page 10

 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
News

Headlines – January 30, 2019

News U.S. in ‘early stages’ of withdrawal, as ISIS squeezed into a few square miles – The noose is tightening on the final group of Islamic State fighters along Syria’s Middle Euphrates River Valley, as U.S. troops prepare for their own departure once the terror group’s physical holdings are finally eliminated, Pentagon officials said.  ...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

News Briefs – January 30, 2019

NATO leader says Trump is `committed’ to military alliance NATO’s secretary-general says President Donald Trump is “committed” to the military alliance and that his “clear message” about members contributing more money is “having an impact.” Trump in the past has suggested he could probably withdraw from NATO if he wanted to, and he’s complained that...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Veterans
Courtesy photographs

A harrowing tale of the Tet Offensive

Air Force photograph U.S. Air Force security police guard Tan Son Nhut Air Base as soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division’s 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment defend the base against an enemy attack during the Tet Offen...
 
Full Story »

 