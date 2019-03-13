Aerotech News & Review


News

March 13, 2019
 

News Briefs – March 13, 2019

New Mexico: Military needs to do more to clean up jet fuel

The U.S. Air Force has excavated thousands of tons of soil and treated millions of gallons of water contaminated by jet fuel at a base bordering New Mexico’s largest city, but state regulators say the military still has more cleanup to do.
The New Mexico environment department, which monitors the cleanup’s progress, late last week released a draft of this year’s strategic plan for addressing the contamination at Kirtland Air Force Base.
The fuel leak — believed to have been seeping into the ground for decades — was detected in 1999. The greatest concern was potential contamination of drinking water wells in Albuquerque neighborhoods that border the base.
While state and military officials say drinking wells are now protected, community watchdogs argue that there are gaps in the data and are pushing for an independent review of the years-long, multimillion-dollar cleanup project.
“Much information has been administratively kept secret from the public to paint over serious technical problems about the jet fuel spill investigation and remediation efforts,” said Dave McCoy, whose group Citizen Action New Mexico has sued over the years to try to get documents released on the spill and cleanup.
McCoy and others said they have asked the state to establish a citizen advisory board and include details on the project’s budget and spending for the next year.
The state’s draft does not address any spending, but officials have scheduled three public meetings this year and are planning to put out a more comprehensive proposal on public involvement this summer. AP
 

China says two pilots killed in crash of navy jet

A Chinese navy fighter jet crashed during a training mission March 12 in the southern island province of Hainan, killing both pilots, the navy said.
The crash took place in Ledong county in the mountainous and heavily forested tropical province and the cause was under investigation, the navy said on its official Twitter-like Weibo microblog.
It said no casualties were reported on the ground. The report did not say what type of plane was involved or give other details.
Located in the South China Sea, Hainan has multiple military installations geared toward enforcing China’s claims over virtually the entire waterway. The claims are disputed by other regional governments and confrontations between their armed forces, and that of the United States, occasionally occur.
A collision between a U.S. Navy surveillance plane and a Chinese fighter in 2001 led to the U.S. aircraft making an emergency landing on Hainan. AP
 

Pentagon seeks base site to house 5,000 migrant children

The Defense Department is reviewing a number of military bases to find a location that can house up to 5,000 unaccompanied migrant children as the U.S. braces for a surge of people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.
The Department of Health and Human Services submitted the request for space last week.
Tens of thousands of families cross the border illegally every month, and officials predict the problem will grow as the weather improves.
The Pentagon last summer approved the use of Goodfellow Air Force Base near San Anjelo, Texas, for an HHS request to accommodate up to 20,000 children. That space was never used.
Army Lt. Col. Jamie Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, says since this request is smaller the department is doing another review. It’s unclear if they’ll use Goodfellow. AP
 

Leaders invite NATO secretary-general to address Congress

Leaders of both parties are inviting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to address a joint meeting of Congress next month around the 70th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic alliance.
Congressional officials say House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is inviting Stoltenberg with agreement from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The bipartisan show of support for NATO comes after President Donald Trump has questioned U.S. support for the alliance. Trump has complained that other countries don’t pay their fair share to protect against threats, such as Russian aggression.
Each NATO country spends money on its own military capabilities in an effort to lessen dependence on the U.S. for defense. Stoltenberg has said that some NATO allies will spend an additional $100 billion by the end of 2020. AP



 

Lastest Digital Edition

 

To view the latest digital edition of Aerotech News & Review click here:

Aerotech News & Review

Click on the link above to read the March 1 issue on your computer or mobile device. Here are some stories we have prepared for you this week:

  • AV College/ Northrop Grumman partnership creates jobs: page 2
  • Construction underway on new Flight Test Museum at Edwards: page 4
  • Vets4Veterans opens Pecos Transitional House in Lancaster: page 6
  • Art heals wounds of war at AV College: page 10
  • High Desert Hangar Stories – A call to preserve War Eagle Field Tower: page 13
 

AV Veteran Talk- Bob Alvis

 

Each week, Bob Alvis interviews local veterans, community volunteers and aerospace related guests on AV Veterans Talk, sponsored by Aerotech News and Review. The podcasts are uploaded to the Aerotech News and Review Facebook page as well as our YouTube channel.

Here is the link to Aerotech News and Review on Facebook:
Aerotech News and Review Facebook

Here is the link to our youtube channel:
Aerotech News YouTube Channel

 

Pick up a copy!

 

Find out where to pick up a print copy of Aerotech News & Review by checking our Distribution List

 

Instagram Feed

 

[instagram-feed]


All of this week's top headlines to your email every Friday.


 
 

 
Local

LACAS, Team Edwards combine forces to bring world-class air shows to Aerospace Valley

With a slap on the table and an emphatic “This is happening!” Brig. Gen. E. John “Dragon” Teichert, 412th Test Wing commander, made official the partnership between Edwards Air Force Base and the Los Ang...
 
Full Story »

 
 
News

Headlines – March 13, 2019

News FAA grounds all Boeing 737 Max planes effective immediately – President Trump announced Wednesday that the FAA is grounding all Boeing 737 Max planes “effective immediately,” following the deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people, including eight Americans.   Here’s breakdown of the Pentagon’s budget request – The Pentagon’s fiscal 2020 budg...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Business

US Marines conduct virtual training for first time at Northrop Grumman training center

Marine Corps photograph by Cpl. Rocco DeFilippis An ANGLICO team operates from a rooftop during the Iraq War. Northrop Grumman’s Distributed Training Center recently hosted simulated training for the U.S. Marine Corps at Join...
 
Full Story »

 