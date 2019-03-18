Northrop Grumman products from across country support ULA Delta IV launch of WGS-10 spacecraft

Northrop Grumman provided a wide array of innovative technologies for the successful March 15 launch and deployment of the 10th Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS-10) on a United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Fla.

“The successful Delta IV launch of the WGS-10 satellite, which is part of a larger system that provides critical communications capabilities for U.S. and allied forces worldwide, is a significant achievement for our team,” said Charlie Precourt, vice president, propulsion systems, Northrop Grumman. “This mission exemplifies the breadth of our capabilities to protect the warfighter by contributing key technologies on both the rocket and the satellite.”

For ULA’s Delta IV rocket, Northrop Grumman provided the RS-68A liquid engine nozzles, 60-inch diameter Graphite Epoxy Motors (GEM-60), 20 key lightweight composite structures ranging in size and complexity, the propellant tank for the upper stage roll control system and thermal protection material for the rocket.

Northrop Grumman’s contributions to the WGS-10 satellite includes producing loop heat pipes, standard heat pipes and payload pallet boom tubes.

Northrop Grumman facilities in Beltsville, Md.; Clearfield, Magna and Promontory, Utah; Commerce and San Diego, Calif.; and Iuka, Miss., all contributed to the effort.